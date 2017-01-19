SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – JANUARY 19TH 2017 

Headlines

India-Canadian supporters of AAP reach India on Indira Gandhi Airport. Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Kumar Vishwas received them. Prominent among them are Kanwaljit Singh Sindhu and Harry Dhaliwal, who was also the immigration judge in Canada. From here they will move to Punjab. AAP supporters are reaching in their respective areas to make the party victorious.

CRA is monitoring social media posts of some Canadians to assess if the lifestyle they are highlighting matches with their projected income.

Bell Canada will increase TV and internet prices from February 1.

Peel Police Board is moving ahead with Employment Equity and Diversity Audit. Peel Police Board Chair Ahluwalia has said the objective of the Equity Audit is to ensure they have a level playing field and get best results in the coming days. He said the region has a young and diverse community and the police must serve them well. Meanwhile, the board has asked for proposal from vendors to hold audit. Peel Police is the biggest municipal police force. It has 2,015 uniformed officials and 845 civilian members to serve the 1.4 million population.

Peel Police has welcomed Equity Audit. Peel Police Chief Jennifer Evans said: “I am proud of the progress we have made over the past five years and welcome any recommendations.” She said together with partners, the police force can achieve its goals and cited a poll showing 93% satisfaction level of residents in the organization.

Human remains found in Brampton are identified as Shamsher Virk missing since September 2016. Through DNA testing, the remains have been positively identified as that of the 69- year-old Shamsher Virk of Brampton. Virk had not been seen by family or friends since September 2016.

Investigators from the Peel Regional Police Fraud Bureau have arrested and charged a 40 year-old Brampton man for defrauding a resident of the City of Brampton. In July 2016 the accused Darshan Dhaliwal met with the victim and advised her that he had won a lottery and that he had a lot of good luck as he was very close to God. Dhaliwal obtained a large quantity of money from the victim and told her that he would bury the money in the ground and pray to remove the evil spirits and would return her money after the ceremony. Over a period of time the victim provided Dhaliwal with a large quantity of money and later was advised the evil spirits were contained in her jewelry and would need her jewelry to remove the evil spirits. The victim provided a large quantity of jewelry to Dhaliwal and after not receiving her money or jewelry back, contacted the Peel Regional Police. Darshan Dhaliwal, a 40 year-old male from Brampton was arrested and charged on Wednesday, January 18 for fraud over $5000.00 and breach of recognizance. Dhaliwal was held for a Bail Hearing on Wednesday January 18, 2017 and will appear before an Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. Approximately $61,000.00 in cash and jewelry was defrauded by Darshan Dhaliwal in this incident. Investigators believe there may be further victims who have not come forward and are requesting they contact police.

We’re going to be ok: Obama in his last press conference; thanked American, clemency,

Barack Obama thanks Narendra Modi for strengthening India-US ties; Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani also,

Media talks about health of oldest incoming US President Trump. Limited data fully fit, 70-year old, no smoking, no alcohol, fast food, 6,2; 234 weight, no exercise, blood pressure, blood sugar, kidney and vital organs well, always in biz, stresses, in 10 years ok, 1 year face problems, childhood no money shortage, best healthcare access

Nawaz Sharif panamagate: privilege motion against him in parliament; contempt of house, deceived the parliament, nothing wrong, clear, sheikh azmat saeed: Judge: does he have right; 26 jan, hot session; what he presented and what counsel presented are different, must resign

Jallikattu, bull fighting race protest continues in Tamil Nadu. Though the court had banned, but people are on the roads of various cities including Chennai. Several NRIs not only like the game but also financially support it.

Nearly 22 school children have died in a bus-truck collision in UP’s Etah area. Nearly 40 kids also got injured.

J&K Assembly has passed resolution on the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said every Indian has the right to live in the valley. Those who left after 1990 for Delhi and Mumbai are welcomed back, she said.

Actor Anupam Kher on 27th anniversary of Kashmiri Pandits exodus, has shared a poem with media and added no Kashmiri Pandit can ever forget what happened on January 19, 1990.

Samajwadi Party has ruled out any ‘maha gathbandhan’ with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) saying they only have a tie-up with the Congress. SP has also said it will contest on over 300 seats (out of 403) and the Congress on the rest of them.

In the first joint press conference Navjot Sidhu touched Capt Amarinder’s feet and took his blessings. He also said he is ready to at play a second fiddle to Capt Amarinder in his maiden innings of Assembly polls. When media asked if a cold war is going between the two for chief minister’s post, Amarinder clarified that Sidhu joined Congress unconditionally. Unlike in 2012, the Congress has been late in announcing its chief minister’s face. Sidhu also said he is ready to start his political innings under the new captain. However, Capt Amarinder said as a wicketkeeper he will catch him in slips. Sidhu also claimed that AAP offered him the chief ministerial seat but he did not accept it. Capt also said that Sidhu has joined the party without any pre-conditions. Earlier even Kejriwal had confirmed that Sidhu did not put forward any demands. Capt Amarinder also said he knew Sidhu family since his father was a Congress member from Patiala and Sidhu was a little boy. He said Sidhu is like his son. Capt also said they are getting overwhelming response of people from everywhere and are confident of forming government. He added Punjab is for Punjabis. How come outsiders establish themselves. The duo have announced about 70-75 rallies.

Forty star campaigners including Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood are among the Punjab Congress’ campaigners for next month’s assembly elections.

AAp leader Kejriwal has said people are supporting him and so he promised he will never break their trust. He said elections in Punjab are taking place on February 4, their victory results will be announced on March 11 and before April 15 Majithia will be sent to jail. He also added that Captain Amarinder will lose both seats – Patiala and Lambi.

AAp’s Sanjay Singh has said by branding NRIs as terrorists, Sukhbir Singh Badal has insulted the whole Punjabi community:

AAP has claried it is not showing any repetitive photos of its rallies while sharing Faridkot rally pictures. The party said it is getting big support from all quarters.

Senior Congress leader Partab Singh Bajwa has said Congressmen will not accept Navjot Sidhu as Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab.

Twenty-five Congress rebels have filed their nomination papers.

BJP and Akali Dal leaders draw flak of the community as they met Doda in court.

Ahead of Punjab polls senior Akali leaders are losing unauthorised security cover on the directions of Election Commission.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal has said empowering youth of the state is his foremost responsibility.

Capt Amarinder has claimed Congress will form the next government and asked the community to look at the crowd in Lambi, adding Parkash Singh Badal will lose there.

Congress’s Rana Gurjit is worth IRs170 crore.

Priyanka Chopra has won the second People’s Choice Awards for Quantico.

In the third ODI, Australia won from Pakistan by seven wickets. Pakistan scored 263/7. Australia in reply made 263/7. Australia lead series 2-1.