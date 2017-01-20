SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES JANUARY 20TH 2017
- PM Trudeau will be meeting Big City Mayors Caucus today. They will present their demands and ask for funding to meet the infrastructural and transit needs. Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey, Toronto Mayor John Tory, Vancouver’s Mayor Gregor Robertson, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi are also present.
- Liberal fundraising in 2016 was $6 million while the Tories raised $12.6 million, which is double the Liberal number. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is not troubled by it. She said there were some loopholes and political parties benefited from it but now changes are on the way.
- At the Brampton City hall, fight between Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey and the Council has entered in third year and nothing much has changed. Once again the two sides exchanged hot words on Wednesday and criticized Linda especially for taking a Sri Lankan city a sister city. The council told her she only has one vote and councillors have their votes and must be taken into account before taking any decision. Personal attacks continued when Linda said she still heads the council and is the mayor of the city. The council was so infuriated that Councillor Elain Moore told Linda to wipe that smirk from her face. Linda replied saying the people of Brampton have chosen and bring about changes so the council should not create obstacles in her way. The council said the two sides must work together because the mayor takes certain decisions without consulting them and later takes them back and so she should apologise.
- Trump has been sworn-in as 45th President of US today. The event was attended by Obama and Michelle, Joe Biden, George Bush and his wife, among others.
- Melania Trump on inauguration day was seen clad in the powder blue dress. Some compared her style to that of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. It is a custom design by American designer Ralph Lauren.
- Though markets in USA are up but all eyes on Trump today to see what steps he will take in the coming days.
- Trump has said his cabinet has the ‘highest IQ’ ever. A Hindu and Sikh priest joined in prayers for Trump inauguration. It is the first time a Hindu priest was invited for such a ceremony.
- Indian-American DJ Ravi performed at Trump’s inauguration. Yesterday Mika Singh attended Trump’s pre–inaugural dinner.
- Drug lord ‘El Chapo’ has been extradited to the US in New York to face charges. Under heavy security he was brought in USA as he escaped twice or thrice from police custody,
- China’s economy grew 6.7 % in 2016 that is the slowest in 26 years.
- Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while speaking to the UN secretary general said that Pakistan wants to talk on all the pending issues including Kashmir but India is not responding. He urged the body to pressurize India to talk. Just a few days back the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said no talks with Pakistan unless it moves away from terrorism.
- Foreign agencies are funding groups to destabilize Pakistan, Minister of State for Interior Baleeghur Rahman told Senate today. He said these groups are gathering money through extortion.
- AAP has alleged that Sidhu was part of the corruption in Punjab during Badal regime.
- During a meeting with Muslim ulema, intellectuals and academia, Modi said he is proud that Indian youth has resisted radicalization. The 38-member delegation interacted with the Prime Minister for more than an hour and was led by Maulana Umer Ilyasi, President of the All India Imams Association, comprised several prominent Muslim faces, including AMU vice chancellor Zameeruddin Shah, Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Talat Ahmed, former Supreme Court judge MY Eqbal, and journalists Shahid Siddiqui and Qamar Agha, among others. Also present on the occasion were Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and MJ Akbar. Modi said while even youth from Europe is joining ISIS, Indian youth is not due to India’s social fabric.
- UAE and India under a strategic dialogue has signed deals in the realm of defence and intelligence sharing. UAE’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the chief guest on India’s 68th Republic Day celebrations. UAE is the fifth biggest country from whom India buys oil.
- Tamil Nadu government will support Jalikatu bypassing court orders. The event is being supported by actors such as Kamal Hassan and AR Rehman.
- The High Court has said it is evident Murthal rape took place so police must get hold of culprits, the statements, clothes, and proof to punish those who are involved.
- BJP has finalised second list of candidates for the UP polls and included several Muslim faces. SP, BSP and Congress all wish to fight against BJP.
- SP has said it has not received any positive response from Congress for alliance. Just a day before, SP said it is forming alliance only with Congress and not RDL. But out of the 403 seats, it has allocated 85 seats only for Congress and already announced names of 191 candidates. Congress has objected to it. SP has said their resolve to defeat BJP should not be taken as their weakness. They just wish to have a secular party in power.
- AAP candidates have said no to security cover and all 112 candidates have said this in a written statement to the EC. AAP leader Himant Singh Shergill has said this force should be used to fight against drugs. AAP’s Nazar Singh has returned all three police constables sent to him saying there should be no difference between them and an aam admi. But the 1,200 policemen taken in by EC, have not changed much. Janmeja Singh Sekhon, PWD Minister, had been given 36 guards and kept only 18 gunmen. Muktsar Akali leader Dayal Singh Kolianwali and his son were provided 19 gunmen but they kept only seven. Congress leader Sunil Jakhar from Abohar, who had 12 police guards, now has four. Bhupinder Singh Gora, Punjab Congress general secretary from Maur, is left with three guards. He earlier had 11 gunmen.
- Sidhu has releases a white paper entitled ‘10-year of misrule by Badals in Punjab’ in Amritsar East. He said the Badals have a direct conflict of interest with the state money. He compared the excise collection figures of Punjab and Tamil Nadu, adding Punjab has 12,500 vends and the annual revenue collection is IRs5,610 crore while that of Tamil Nadu is IRs26,188 crore from its 6,323 vends. He said before coming to power in 2007, the Badal family owned 50 buses, but now they have 650. He also said the total loan on Punjab is IRs1,88,000 crore and new loans are being taken to pay interest for previous loans.
- AAP has said Sidhu is part of Badal era’s corruption and why he never questioned them.
- AAP leader Kejriwal has said they will win with big majority in Punjab.
- AAP leader Bhagwant Mann and said before Vaisakhi he will put Maluka, Tota Singh, and Majithia in jail if AAP wins. Just days before Kejriwal had said before April 15, Majithia will be put in jail.
- Parkash Singh Badal has said they are getting great response in Lambi and so will form government the third time. When asked his party is facing protests, he rejected it.
- Punjab’s Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal has told Amritsar voters to teach Amarinder and Congress a lesson. He said Sidhu can do anything for money and so Punjabis will reject him. He once again alleged that AAP is getting money from abroad. He will win due to development in Punjab.
- Virat’s trust was important as I could have retired: Yuvraj Singh has said thi talking to media recently. He said after 2011 he was fighting with lung cancer but still kept on playing, went to USA for treatment and recovered. The 35-year-old said he got a lot of support during Ranjhi Trophy support and so decided against retirement. He was encouraged to keep on playing and in the recent game against England, it hit 150 runs that is his career high.
- The Supreme Court of India will hear plea against ban on ministers and babus from cricket bodies.
- In the Super Sunday, India will take on England in third ODI. India has already won the first two. Pakistan will face Australia in fourth ODI. Australia has already won two matches. Pakistan wishes to win the last game to draw series 2-2. Also on Sunday in the first T20, South Africa will contest against Sri Lanka.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized