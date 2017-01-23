SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES JANUARY 23RD 2017

COURTESY : IANS

Trump: I will renegotiate Nafta with leaders of Mexico and Canada. He said if they do not agree with the negotiations, he will completely end it within six months. On TPP he has said that US will pull out of it. But these are being taken as Trump’s warnings because US presidents cannot take unilateral decisions. They must get the consent of US Congress and the State Departments. Along with the US president, the congress also has immense powers. Even if Congress agrees with Trump, it will take two to three years for negotiation terms to take shape. Prime Minister Trudeau is attending cabinet retreat in Calgary and speaking on various issues. But the cabinet is also looking to have a constructive relationship with the US, details of which will be out in few days. Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Harjit Sajjan, Defence Minister were in the US for Trump’s inauguration to show Canada’s support. Three teenagers were charged by police in attempted robbery in Brampton. Recently, officers were called to an area of Queen Street and Airport Road in Brampton, for a report of three males seen at the rear of a retail complex donning masks and gloves carrying knives. Upon arrival, officers quickly located all three suspects and placed them under arrest. Investigation revealed that the males were intending to commit a robbery of an area convenience store. Trump has called journalists ‘most dishonest human beings’, the reason being that on his inauguration he said that nearly 1.5 million people attended the celebrations while the press reported about 250,000 people. Trump’s ‘hire American’ pledge is a source of worry Indian IT companies. The H-1B visas can also be affected. A German newspaper has published details of Maryam’s links to Panama Papers and her involvement with Minerva Financial Services. The paper also accessed 11.5 million files naming all those Pakistanis who have offshore accounts. PTI leader Imran Khan has said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif can be punished if the Qatari prince’s letter sent to rescue Sharif in the Panamagate case is produced before the court and Maryam’s link in Panama Papers case is established. In this scenario the prime minister will resign. In UP and Punjab cash and drug were seized by a special team appointed by the EC. Though the body has devised a moral code of conduct but it is not being followed. The team recovered over IRs64 crore in cash, including IRs56.04 crore from Uttar Pradesh. From Punjab I Rs1.78 crore were seized, in Manipur IRs7 lakh, a IRs1.98 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 6.06 crore was also seized in UP. As alliance has been officially announced between SP and Congress, decision on seats has been taken. UP will get 298 seats while Congress 105. Congress member Raj Babbar was there. SP also has said it is happy with the alliance. Congress has named 63 candidates for Uttarakhand. Chief Minister Rawat will contest from two seats. It is being said that Priyanka Gandhi played a central role in negotiations between Congress and SP. Capt Amarinder has requested in a letter to Election Commission that AAP volunteers from outside Punjab should be send back. He said the EC should take decision within 48 hours and oust them from the state. NRIs from Canada have blasted Capt Amarinder for branding them outsiders and terrorists and have demanded apology from Capt in a press conference. Canada-based AAP volunteers have said they are not outsiders. They own land and families in Punjab. They stated this during a press conference. The press conference saw Joban Randhawa, Surinder Mavi and Jaskirat Mann who were founders of ‘Chalo Punjab’ in Canada along with a large number of NRIs who condemned Capt Amarinder adding they have every right to campaign for AAP.

Joban Randhwa, youth convener of AAP in Toronto said over 35,000 NRIs will campaign in Punjab. He said Capt Amarinder Singh was frustrated after NRIs refused to support Congress. He visited USA and Canada to get support from the NRIs but he could not even enter Toronto and Vancouver. He said the NRIs were good as long as they funded Congress and Akali Dal but pronounced them terrorists if now they are supporting AAP.

Surinder Mavi, AAP’s convener in Canada said Capt Amarinder Singh was scared of NRIs and that was why he made the complaint to Election Commission. He said AAP will break the record of Delhi and win over 100 seats. Meanwhile, Jaskirat Mann said that a revolution was coming in Punjab against the corrupt. She also demanded an apology from Capt Amarinder Singh for his uncalled for comments.

Captain Amarinder Singh has announced a nine point plan to solve Punjab issues. Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal has alleged AAP is an unholy alliance of anti-women forces and Punjab has no place for them. NRIs in Punjab have announced to hold a road show in Majitha on January 24. Bhupinder Sandhu and Amar Singh Aulakh are also in Punjab to campaign for Congress. Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal has announced a 15-point Akali Dal manifesto adding his party will win while Congress will lose due to infighting. Delhi MLA Alka Lamba in Punjab has said AAP can govern better in Punjab compared to Delhi. She said it would be possible in Punjab as AAP would not have to depend on an authority like the Lieutenant-Governor. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has told EC that he does not want security. But EC is concerned for it. In the third ODI, England beat India by five runs, India win series 2-1. In the fourth ODI, Australia beat Pakistan by 86 runs and lead series 3-1. Australia in the first innings made 353/6. Pakistan in reply could only make 267 in 43.5 overs. David Warner was Man of the Match. 24. In the second Test, New Zealand beat Bangladesh by nine wickets. Saina Nehwal clinches Malaysia Masters title four months after her knee surgery.





