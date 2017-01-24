SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES JANUARY 24TH, 2017 

Headlines

Trudeau is in Calgary attending Cabinet retreat where along with economy and other topics, relationship with USA and future course is being discussed.

In a random sampling of public opinion taken by The Forum Poll among 1,332 Canadian voters, Kevin O’Leary is the preferred candidate to lead the Conservative Party (27%). Maxime Bernier is in distant second, favoured by (11%), followed by with Lisa Raitt (7%) and Michael Chong (6%). In parties, the Liberals are leading at 42%, Conservatives are at 36%; NDP at 12%, Green Party at 5%, and BQ at 6%. In leaders Trudeau is leading at 48%; Rona Ambrose at 33%, and NDP’s Tom Mulcair is at 31%.

RCMP has warned that CRA scam victims could be targeted again and so they should be at guard.

A Calgary mom gave herbal medicines to seven-year-old son instead of a proper medicine and so was found guilty of his death.

Peel Police has informed two vehicles were stolen after listing on buy and sell online websites. Police said the suspect attended the victim’s residence in the area of Truscott Road in Mississauga to view a motor vehicle that the victim had posted for sale online. While the victim was distracted, the suspect got in to the vehicle and drove off. The vehicle is described as a 2003 green Honda Accord. On the same date, two suspects went to Colonial Drive in Mississauga to view another motor vehicle that was posted for sale online. During the visit, the suspect brandished a knife and ordered the victim out of the car. The suspect then fled the scene with the victim’s vehicle. The victim did not suffer any injuries during the incident. The vehicle is described as a 2003 black Infiniti G35. The description of the suspect from both incidents is male South Asian, approximately 20-30 years of age, approximately 5’9” tall, short hair, clean shaven, wearing black jeans and a grey jacket. In the second incident a second culprit is described as male South Asian 20-30 years of age, heavy build with a pony tail.

One person has died in an accident on HWY 407 near Dixie.

Trump has warned top auto executives that cars sold in US, should be made in the country. This is a source of concern for Canadian automakers.

US senate has confirmed Mike Pompeo to head CIA.

Trump’s opening weekend gets lowest approval of modern era.

After US’ exit TPP trade deal is in trouble as Japan has said it will not be so affective. Australia, New Zealand and Canada might also pull out of it.

Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif while inaugurating the PRs29bn Metro Bus Project in Multan said: “This is Naya Pakistan.” Due to this 100,000 people would be able to travel every day. It will have 21 new stations.

The German newspaper has said Panama documents have been released in ‘public interest’ as people have the right to know the truth about their leaders.

Delhi Police has launched probe against Kejriwal and his brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal over alleged irregularities in granting contracts for building roads. The Delhi government has rubbished these allegations. An NGO is also involved in it as it investigated and gave findings to Delhi police.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rejected discrimination against girl child. Speaking on the National Girl Child Day, he urged people to fight against gender discrimination under the Beti Bachao, Beti Parhao campaign.

EC has instructed the Modi government to present budget on February 1 but there should not be any schemes for poll-bound states in budget.

About IRs162 crores of unexplained assets have been recovered from Congress leaders including one who is a minister from Karnatka. This has IRs41 cash, other is gold and jewellery. Congress has said as the inquiry is on, truth will come to the fore.

Anand Sharma has said Capt Amarinder might be named as Congress’ chief ministerial face.

Bhagwant Mann has slammed Capt Amarinder for his comments on NRIs.

The NRIs from UK have been welcomed by Sanjay Singh and Himmat Shergill at Amritsar Airport. The flame of hope that they have brought from the UK will be taken to all parts of Punjab.

Joban Singh Randhawa who along with others initiated the Chalo Punjab campaign has said Capt Amarinder Singh is afraid of AAP.

Sukhbir during a rally was claiming 24-hour power supply in Ludhiana. But at that very moment power went off.

I promise to develop Amritsar as the biggest and the best tourism hub across the globe: Punjab’s Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal

A man died trying to catch glimpse of superstar SRK in Vadodara. SRK was promoting his film Raees but mourned when found out about the fan’s death.