SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES JANUARY, 26th 2017 

1. The Conservative party is holding two-day strategy meetings in Quebec City before the parliament session commences on Monday. The meeting will be headed by Interim leader Rona Ambrose and issues like Nafta and Trump’s plans will be discussed.

2. India’s Republic Day celebrations were held at Consulate office in Toronto. Dinesh Bhatia, Indian Consul General in Toronto attended flag hoisting ceremony and addressed the gathering.

3. Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon in wake of Brampton Council not getting united on issues has said the council should be aware of what is good conduct. He said while speaking on one occasion, one of the councillors starting laughing. When Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey assumed poers, she and the councillors vowed to bring change but Brampton has not and more and more obstacles are being created to move forward. Even on Wednesday the council meeting saw personal attacks. Though John Sprovieri who has been a critic of Linda thinks difference on opinion and discussion on matters do not ruin relations between the council and the mayor but Martin Mederios does not agree saying personal comments are not right.

4. Trump has appointed Indian-American lawyer Uttam Dhillon as his special assistant.

5. Enrique Pena Nieto, the Mexican President has clarified they will not pay for the wall. Hitting back Trump said he will not visit Mexico if he does not pay for the wall.

6. Politicians fought in Pakistan’s National Assembly and even threw chairs at each other. It all started as PTI raised slogans against the ruling party. PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi was speaking on Panamagate scandal when he was intercepted by the ruling PML (N) saying those were wrong allegations. The decorum was ruined and so the Speaker had to suspend the parliament’s working for 15 minutes. But members of Jamaat-e-Islami and PTI walked out.

7. Turkey’s high level delegation has reached Islamabad to boost defence ties with Pakistan. They were recived by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

8. India is celebrating 68th Republic Day. In wake of a terrorist activity security was beefed up. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation. In his address he said Indians must work to make the country stronger. The ceremony was attended by the UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayad Al Nahyan. 9. India’s 68th Republic Day displayed military might and cultural diversity also. Indian President Pranab Mukherjee in his message asked the nation to strengthen the country. The Indian Air Force display was considered to be the best. Air chief marshal Dhanoa also gave message on this occasion. The parade saw India’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&C).

10. Sena medals were given to those soldiers who killed Burhan Wani.



