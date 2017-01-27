SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES JANUARY 27TH 2017
- Famous Indo-Canadian journalist Sukhminder Cheema has died in Ottawa. He was the editor of several Punjabi newspapers including the Indo-Canadian Awaaz, Chardi Kala and Punjabi Tribune as well as a talk show host for a number of radio stations. He leaves behind his wife, Gurdeep Kaur Cheema, son Sahibjot Singh Cheema and daughter Manhargeet Kaur Cheema.
- Ontario Premier Kathleen Wayne has doubled funding for 100 cities with transit. He was accompanied by Transport Minister Steven Del Duca. She said funding will be increased to 2.5 cents per litre in 2019–20, three cents in 2020–21 and four cents in 2021–22. The province is also putting in $334.5 million in gas tax funding to 99 municipalities. This amount is expected to increase to about $401.3 million in 2019–20, $481.5 million in 2020–21 and $642 million in 2021–22. Kathleen Wayne has also stopped John Tory’s plan to put tolls on DVP and Gardiner. But Toronto city councilors are not happy about it as the city requires $160m to $230m that could have been generated though the toll tax to meet the city’s needs. Experts think the move is keeping in view the June 2018 elections and levying more taxes could have hurt.
- Trudeau is in Winnipeg today where he met and answered the student’s questions.
- CMHC has reported that Canadian house prices are constantly growing which is not healthy for economy.
- Peel Crime Stoppers gala last night was a grand success. It was held at Pearson Convention Centre in Brampton. It was attended by several senior police officers including Peel Regional Police Chief Jennifer Evans and Rinku Deswal from Peel Crime Stoppers. At the event the data present showed how successfully crimes are stopped in the city. The initiative was appreciated by Evans as well.
- Yesterday Trump released the names of seven Muslim countries that have been banned from entering USA. Today he said that Pakistani and Afghan visa applicants will face detailed checks and extreme vetting.
- Yesterday the rumours were that Trump might impose 20% tax on Mexican imports to pay for border wall. Today his administration seems to be moving away from this claim.
- Trump administration has announced they will publish weekly list of crimes by immigrants.
- Most economists say Nafta’s impact on the US economy has been modest and so does not require too much renegotiating again.
- Donald Trump will be welcome British Prime Minister Theresa May today. She is the first international leader to visit USA after Trump took office as US president. The two sides are expected to discuss US-UK relations, trade and security.
- New data shows Brexit did not have much effect on British economy as it showed GDP growth of 2% in 2016.
- German newspaper has published more documents linking Maryam to London flats.
- Pemra in Pakistan has issued notice to Bol TV for flouting ban on Aamir Liaquat. Yesterday Pemra banned Liaquat for hate speech.
- A woman threw her two-year-old son in Delhi during a fight. She was booked for attempt to murder.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Jalandhar where he said Congress is a sinking ship and is history now. He said Punjab is one of the fastest growing state in India. He appreciated Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal saying he was the youngest chief minister and today he is the oldest. Modi informed Singh always talks about farmers when he hold meeting with them. He urged people to once again vote for Akali-BJP alliance so that Punjab keeps on progressing.
- Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi was in Majitha today where he slammed Modi for aligning with the ‘corrupt’ Akali Dal. He also mocked Akali Dal saying about 70% of Punjab youth is in drugs, while rulers are saying Punjab is progressing. He also named Capt Amarinder as his party’s chief ministerial face. On this occasion Navjot Singh Sidhu talked opening against Badals.
- AAP till date had present theme-based manifestos. But today they showcased a combined manifesto. The event was attended by Kanwar Sandhu, Sanjay Singh, and Gurpreet Ghuggi among others. AAP leader Preeti Sharma said the manifesto released today has several provisions for NRIs. She added to perform best in Punjab, the party requires NRI help.
- Australian Open: Rafael Nadal will face Roger Federer in what is being called a dream final.
- In ICC’s ODI batsman rating, David Warner stands at number one for showing brilliant performance during Australia-Pakistan series, followed by A.B. de Villiers. Virat Kohli is on number three. For the first time Pakistani Batsman Babar Azam has made it in the top 10 list. In bowlers Mitchell Starc is at the top. Hazelwood has also moved up in the ranking. Mohammad Hafeez grabbed the fifth position on ICC ODI All-rounders rankings after making comeback.
- Pakistan is in danger of not qualifying directly for the 2019 World Cup as it stands at the eighth position, two points behind Bangladesh. It must perform in all the upcoming matches to be in ICC’s ODI top teams.
- Salman Khan and other stars have pleaded not guilty in the blackbuck poaching case. Once again the court asked him to fill in the form indicating if he is Hindu or Muslim. Salman Khan told the court he is Hindu and Muslim both.
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and his hair pulled by protesters on Padmavati sets. Though he tried to clam them down but all efforts were in vain.
