SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES JANUARY 30TH 2017
- Two suspects Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed Khadir suspects have been arrested in regards to Sunday’s terror attack on a mosque in Quebec City are Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed Khadir. The attack left six people dead and eight injured. All six victims were men between 39 and 60 years of age. Prime Minister Justine Trudeau and Quebec Premier Phillippe Couillard have condemned the attack. Coulliard has called it a “murderous act directed at a specific community.” Trudeau in a statement has said: “We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge. While authorities are still investigating and details continue to be confirmed, it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.” Opposition leaders have also condemned this cowardly attack.
- Parliament resumes today and among other things Trump’s Muslim ban will be under discussion. Trudeau while in the Parliament today called attack on mosque in Quebec City a “terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge. Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country.”
- Trudeau said yesterday that the focus during this parliamentary session will be on budget and helping middle class.
- Trudeau and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan attended Chinese New Year Parade in Vancouver over the weekend.
- The Prime Minister’s office has said Canadians will not be affected by the new US immigration policy. Somali-born Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Ahmed Hussen has said that USA has assured them that Canadian PRs can enter America if they have valid permanent resident card.
- Trudeau has said in a tweet: “Those fleeing persecution, terror and war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength.”
- Protests are being held outside US Consulate in Toronto against Trump’s Muslim ban.
- Canadian high school girls are being lured into sex trade: CBC Reports
- Panorama India celebrated Republic Day of India
- Trump may extend visa ban to Pakistan also. However, many are questioning why Turkey, Egypt and KSA were not included in this ban as most of those involved in 9/11 attacks were Saudis. Experts say Saudi and Egypt have not been included in this list as Trump has business interests in those countries. Meanwhile, over the weekend protests were held in all major cities in USA against Muslim ban.
- PTI chief Imran Khan in a sarcastic manner has said he hopes Trump bans Pakistani visas so that Pakistanis focus on their country. He vowed not to sit quietly until all the looted money is brought back.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again invoked Pakistan and terrorism as threat to seek votes for Akali-BJP alliance.
- BJP leader Amit Shah has said BJP is ready to accept UP polls as referendum on demonetisation. He was replying to Rahul Gandh’s comments that people will reject BJP for deminitisation. Shah also informed in case of victory in Goa, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar could return to the state as chief minister.
- SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has said he is not happy with the SP-Congress alliance and so will not campaign for it.
- RBI has informed there will be no limits on cash withdrawals through ATMs from February 1.
- A VDP Associates opinion poll shows AAP winning in Punjab. According to it AAP will get 62 seats, Congress 44 seats, Akali Dal & BJP just seven seats.
- The Indian News Channel Poll survey shows Akali Dal & BJP forming the government in Punjab for the third time. According to them Akali Dal and BJP will get 50-55 seats, Congress 45-50 seats, and AAP 14-19 seats.
- AAP leader Kejriwal has slammed Indian news channel’s poll survey and asked them how much bribe they have taken from BJP.
- AAP leader Ashutosh has also reacted strongly to Indian News Channel Poll survey asking authorities to investigate who those agencies are and how are they conducting these opinion polls.
- Former Canadian MP Ruby Dhalla who is in Punjab has asked people to support Akali Dal on the issue of development. She said NRIs must come to Punjab and see the development done by Akali Dal.
- Punjab polls: Modi has assured people he will hold a CBI probe into sacrilege incidents of Guru Granth Sahib since 2015.
- Congress leader Capt Amarinder has said: “It’s time to put Punjab back on its rails and these corrupt Badals in jail.”
- Once again Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal has said Kejriwal is taking money from Khalistani groups to finance his campaign and detailed investigation is required in this regard. The issue was that while in Punjab, Kejriwal stayed in the house of an NRI, Gurinder Singh. AAP’s Sanjay Singh has rejected all those allegations saying the house is registered in the name of Gurinder’s wife Karanjit Kaur and if there is a problem, police should be informed. On another issue also he said if Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Badal attended meetings with any jathdars, the media does not make an issue out of it while Kejriwal’s meetings are always questioned.
- In the second T20 India beat England by five runs and level series 1-1. Though KL Rahul batted well but Jasprit Bumrah was the Man of the Match for brilliant bowling in the last two overs. England had six wickets in hand but Bumrah dismissed Root on the first ball and Buttler off the fourth and then defended 6 off the final ball that helped India to win in Nagpur.
- In Australian Open, Roger Federer won against Rafael Nadal in a thriller and clinched his 18th slam.
- Serana Williams won the Australian Open beating elder sister Venus Williams. Serena Williams is the first female tennis player to win a record 23 Grand Slam titles. India’s Sania Mirza was runners up in Mixed Doubles finals of Australian Open.
