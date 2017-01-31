SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES JANUARY 31ST, 2017

COURTESY : IANS

Headlines

Quebec mosque suspect shooter, Alexandre Bissonnette, the 27-year-old, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder. He was the student of Laval University. Mohamed Belkhadir, who was also arrested as a suspect was later released by police as he was only the witness of the attack and informed the police. All six victims of deadly Quebec City mosque attack have been identified. The victims include a grocer who helped newcomers settle in the community, a food scientist who came from Algeria, a programming analyst for the Quebec government, two friends from Guinea and a pharmacy worker. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau after this terrorist attack has said Canadians will not be broken by this violence. “Our sense of spirit, and our sense of unity, will only strengthen. The people who commit these acts mean to test our resolve, and weaken our values. They aim to divide us, to sow discord, and plant hatred. We will not close our minds. We will open our hearts.” Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council has condemned the Quebec mosque terror attack. In a press release they have said the incident is a stark reminder of a similar attack that happened at Oak Creek Gurdwara Sahib, Wisconsin and attacks on other places of worships throughout North America. Terror incidents including a church shooting in Charleston South Carolina, where innocent people were killed and wounded just like in this senseless attack.

Routine attacks by painting hate graffiti on Jewish synagogues and Hindu temples remind us to be vigilant and stay united against these terrorist forces. The Sikh Community as a whole stands in complete solidarity with their fellow Canadians, irrespective of their religious affiliations and ethnicities. Sikhs believe in oneness of human race and remain steadfast in upholding inclusivity and diversity. Canadians are an inspiration to the entire world, and we know that the character of the people of Quebec will endure long after this devastating and tragic loss of life.

It is our responsibility as humans to raise our voices collectively for the life and wellbeing of all humans and for the world that we call home. We are sure that people of Quebec locals will continue to build the social fabric, promote harmony and a sense of community even in these trying times. The Sikh community will be holding prayers for those who have died in this senseless act of terror and wish a speedy recovery for those injured in this attack. God bless their souls and God bless Canada.

Treb has reported a foreign buyer tax in the GTA would be misguided. It states in about 4.9 per cent of all GTA transactions, a Treb member acted on behalf of a buyer that involved a foreign purchaser. Two people have died in separate shootings in Toronto. A woman, Marina Ray, 60, tried to hire hit man to kill her ex-husband, Michael Ray but he turned out to be a cop. She offered a $10,000 bounty to the man but in reality he was an undercover York Region police officer. In a video released during the trial, Ray was seen telling the hit man that she wanted him to say: “This is for all the women (you) used, abused and stole from,” moments before killing him. Ray was convicted in Newmarket court yesterday of counsel to commit murder by Justice Anne Mullins. Amanjeet Kaur a 32-year-old has been arrested in fail to remain collision in Brampton. According to details a 17 year-old male victim and his friends attempted to cross Bramalea Road, north of Dewside Drive, in Brampton. As the victim crossed the roadway, he observed a vehicle travelling towards him and attempted to make it back to the centre median. He was unable to do so and was struck by the vehicle. The vehicle, a 2011 white Toyota Camry continued northbound on Bramalea Road failing to stop at the collision scene. The victim sustained a serious lower body injury and was transported to a local hospital. The victim’s friends were not injured in this incident. Trump fires acting Attorney General Sally Yates for opposing travel ban and publicly questioned the constitutionality of his controversial refugee and immigration ban and refused to defend it in court. Protests against Trump’s Travel ban continue in all the major cities in the USA. Trump administration has said its relationship with India will be stronger. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump had a great conversation the other day and the relationship between the two countries will continue to grow stronger in this country. US President Donald Trump is expected to sign a new executive order to clamp down work-visa programmes, including the H1B and L1 visas used by Indian IT professionals, a White House official has said. JuD chief Hafiz Saeed has been put under house arrest Indian President Pranab Mukherjee has said only surgical strikes are an apt reply to terror adding the government is committed to development. DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said today that the decision to place Hafiz Saeed under house arrest was taken collectively by all state institutions. A Times Poll survey shows BJP will win 200 plus seats in UP. Modi is looking forward to meet Trump later this year. Akali Dal MP Ghubaya openly campaigns with Ravneet Bittu Congress candidate in Jalalabad Income Tax department has identified 18 lakh people with ‘suspicious’ cash deposits post demonetization. AAp leader Kejriwal stayed at Khalistani’s house-File FIR, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal complained to Election Commission. Capt Amarinder Singh has alleged Kejriwal can go to any extent to grab power in Punjab. AAP leader Bhagwant Mann has asked for blood test of himself and Badals, Capt Amarinder Singh and Majithia. Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal has said Punjab is now poised to be the number one state in India. The third T20 between India and England will be played on Wednesday. The series is leveled at 1-1. Manveer Gujar was shocked when announced winner of Big Boss 10. Manveer’s family and friends had set up a giant screen in village centre to watch the finale. Over 500 villagers watched the three-hour show in cold.





Related posts: