SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – JANUARY 5TH 2017

COURTESY : IANS

1. Canada auto sales hit new highs in 2016 on pickups, SUVs, according to analysts.

2. GTA’s average home price $730,472, up 20 % from December 2015.

3. Chinese media has blasted Trump for using Twitter for diplomacy as these matters are sensitive and Twitter is not the right platform.

4. Google CEO Sundar Pichai says demonetization a bold step and will benefit India. Google is world’s second biggest company of the world. Pichai said innovation is key and Google is pursuing that.

5. Indo-American Raj Shah appointed to key position by Trump. He also played an important role in Trump’s anti-Clinton campaign. Shah, whose parents immigrated to the US from Gujarat, has been appointed as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Communication Director and Research Director.

6. New York train crash has injured over 100 commuters.

7. US Army has allowed turbans, beards, and hijabs in military.

8. Chinese media has warned that India will beat China and become manufacturing hub. Chinese labour is skilled but is now asking for more wages. In India labour is not so skilled but cost effective. Thus it is feared major manufacturing units might shift to India.

9. Dawood’s IRs15,000 crore properties have been seized in the UAE. Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor has been tracking Dawood’s movement for some time. Modi in his last visit talked to UAE leadership about Dawood’s operations. India this year has invited UAE’s Crown Prince for Independence Day celebrations.

10. A study shows nearly 76 per cent people are ‘overfat’ globally.

11. Senate panel has been told that PIA is incurring PRs5.6bn loss every month and so government needs to offer a bailout plan.

12. Imran Khan: It is our duty to make accusations whenever public money is stolen. About eight crore people voted for him and so he said it is PTI’s duty to expose the corrupt.

13. India’s M.J Akbar on Pakistan: Talks and terror cannot go together.

14. Indian Prime Minister Modi has said Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s bravery is etched in every Indian’s heart as his entire life was devoted to serving people.

15. Modi also met and appreciated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for holding events as 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Both were at loggerheads but after demonitisation Nitish supported Modi. Sharing stage with Modi, Kumar said he followed Modi’s policy of a dry state when he was chief minister of Gujrat. Several leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal was also present and supported Akali Dal’s policies.

16. Congress President Sonia Gandhi pais obeisance to Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was also with him.

17. SP politician in UP Shaahnawaz Rana has allegedly said he committed murder at the age of 12. When asked by media he denied allegations. Atiq Khan has also been given ticket by SP but is wanted in 44 murder cases.

18. Akshay Kumar’s video on Bengaluru molestation has gone viral.

19. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has claimed ABP News Survey is fake. The survey showed Akali Dal-BJP as leading Punjab elections, Congress on number two and AAP a distant third. Sanjay Singh said in 2013 the survey said that AAP will only get eight seats in Delhi, but his party won 67 out of 70. For 2014 it predicted that AAP ill win 18 seats but it won 67 out of 70. Sanjay Singh asked the channel and its anchors why they were lying and not apologising. But the channel and its anchors had no reply. Sanjay Singh said the channel will be embarrassed once results are announced on March 11 in Punjab.

20. Annoyed Jassi Jasraj is back in AAP. He said he never went far and will work for the party’s victory.

21. AAP has announced its last list of three candidates for Punjab polls. Punjab AAP convener Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi has informed that Sarabjot Singh Dhanjal will contest from Amritsar East, Manish Agarwal from Amritsar North and Rajinder Kumar from Amritsar Central.

22. Congress list will not be out before January 9 as infighting has increased in the party. On January 8 Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi will sit and decide. Congress can suffer due to delays in announcing names, experts are saying.

23. Badals settle for traditional seats as Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh will contest from Lambi and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal from Jalalabad. Parkash Singh will face Jarnail Singh while Sukhbir contest against Bhagwant Mann. AAP candidate from Lambi Jarnail Singh has already submitted his residence proof to election authorities.

24. Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal has said Punjab is taking a lead in curbing corruption through automated driving track test centers.

25. Murder accused Akali leader Shiv Lal Doda was found running kangaroo court and business from jail. Twenty-five people, including some SAD leaders and Fazilka assistant jail superintendent Jashandeep Singh, were booked in the sub-jail raid by Fazilka SSP Narinder Bhargav. Doda is in jail in connection with the murder of Abohar Dalit youth Bhim Sain.

26. Having contested Assembly elections six times since 1986, former Congress minister Avtar Henry has been rendered ineligible to re-contest this time as his vote was cancelled on the orders of the Returning Officer of Jalandhar North constituency.

27. BJP still has to decide on 23 seats but Punjab BJP President Vijay Sampla has said tickets will soon be given though there are reports of infighting in the party. Senior leader Tikshan Sud, a three-time MLA from Hoshiarpur, is facing opposition from Avinash Rai Khanna. Rajinder Bhandari, former state unit president, is facing opposition from Kamal Chaitley, in Ludhiana West. The name of Phagwara MLA Som Parkash might also be dropped.

28. In third Test, Australia made 538d/ 10. In reply Pakistan has scored 271/8. The highlight of this game is Younis Khan 136 runs not out. He is the only batsman in the world to hit Test centuries in 11 countries.

29. Priyanka Chopra’s production film Sarvann will feature her late father Ashok Chopra’s song Miter Payare Nu.





