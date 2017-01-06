SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – JANUARY 6TH 2017 

Headlines

According to Stats Canada, the country added 54,000 jobs in December but unemployment has increased to 6.9%. The reason behind this is that more people are looking for jobs now. Full time jobs reduced in 2016 and part-time jobs increased.

Canadian Minister Amarjeet Sohi, jailed under Tada in India once is now a VIP guest in India. He will be leading a delegation to the bi-annual investors summit in Gandhinagar. He was branded a Khalistani terrorist with alleged links to Naxals and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), will be attending the Vibrant Gujarat summit as Canada’s Infrastructure and Communities Minister. In 1988, as a 24-year-old youth activist, Amarjeet Sohi, a resident of Sangrur migrated to Canada, went back to India to take part in a theatre programme in Bihar where he was arrested. After 21 months Sohi was released with the help of Amnesty International and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS). Soon Canada’s Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will also visit India. Recently, Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Immigration Minister John McCallum visited India. New also is that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can also visit India in March this year.

According to the federal finance department’s report as mentioned on its website Canada will face decades of budget deficit. It says the deficit will last for 20-25 years with loans rising to $1.5 trillion. The Finance Ministry also says the budget would not be balanced soon though Liberals promised that in 2019 budget will be balanced.

A Canadian woman has been arrested in Turkey for allegedly insulting country’s president on Facebook. Canadian officials are trying to get her released. Ece Heper, 50, has a dual nationality. She is a Canadian Turk.

WalMart-Visa fight has ended. Walmart has started accepting Visa at 19 Canadian stores. Walmart had said earlier Visa was charging too much fee.

Four people have been charged in Chicago over beating broadcast on Facebook.

Trump is meeting intelligence agencies head where he will be given a briefing on allegations of election-related hacking by Russia.

Panama Scandal: Supreme Court of Pakistan might question Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family members.

The Indian government has announced the country’s economic growth is estimated at 7.1% in 2016-17.

BJP says it will win in all five states in upcoming elections – UP, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand.

UP elections: Congress–SP alliance announcement is likely next week. As UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s position is strengthening, he might form an alliance with Congress. His father Mulayam who was against this cooperation is losing ground. Akhilesh Yadav can meet Priyanka and Rahul Gadhi on January 9. It is being said that Congress can win 90-100 seats, the rest will be won by SP.

AAP says its Goa CM candidate Elvis Gomes faces arrest under wrong allegations.

India Today Poll survey says Congress will form the next government in Punjab. The survey gives Congress 56-62 seats, AAP 36-41, and Akali Dal 18-22 seats.

India Today Poll: Who should be the next chief minister in Punjab? Capt Amarinder with 34% got maximum support, Prakash Singh Badal 22%, Kejriwal 16%, Bhagwant Mann 9%, Navjot Singh Sidhu 5%, Sukhbir Badal 3% and HS Phoolka 1%.

Akali Dal’s core team is meeting to plan elections. The two latest surveys show Akali Dal winning while in another on it is on number 3. Akali Dal wishes to get votes on development.

BJP Punjab head Vijay Sampla: AAP ‘mother of all corruption’ and Kejriwal defamed Punjab.

Amritsar Lok Sabha by-poll will be held on February 4. Counting will commence on March 11.