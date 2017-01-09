SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES JANUARY 9TH 2016
- Indo-Canadian Prem Watsa, CEO Fairfax held meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a delegation and discussed issues of mutual interest.
- 2. Infrastucture Minister Amarjeet Sohi who is in India these days to attend Vibrant Gujrat summit has said Punjab elections are being keenly followed in Canada. He was charged under Tada in the past due to which he spent 21 months in jail. He was released after Amnesty International got involved. But Sohi said he has not bad feeling against India and loves his native country. He also informed of Trudeau’s visit to India but definite dates have not been announced.
- Accident on HWY 401 Bowmanville area involved up to 100.
- Chinese state tabloid has warned Donald Trump if USA end one China policy, China may take revenge.
- The White House has announced that several terror plots were foiled due to close Indo-US ties and intelligence sharing. USA has also informed it is working hard to ensure India’s entrance in NSG.
- Debate is going on in Pakistan on former army chief General Raheel Sharif who is poised to head a Saudi-led military alliance. Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif shared details with media.
- PTI chief Imran Khan has alleged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif bought assets abroad in the name of his daughter through “ill-gotten money.”
- Prime Minister Modi has said at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event that his government wishes to turn ‘brain-brain’ into ‘brain-gain’. He has also urged people to convert PIO cards to OCI cards by June 30.
- The IT department has detected IRs4,807 crore black income. IRs112 crore of new notes have also been seized.
- Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa held a meeting with Prime Minister Modi in Delhi and updated him on the organization.
- Navjot Sidhu can join Congress today.
- Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has released Congress’s Punjab manifesto today. The manifesto promises reduction in budget deficit, increase revenue, mafia reduction, drugs elimination, more electricity, and police reforms. The meeting was attended by Capt Amarinder Singh and other senior Congress leaders.
- AAP youth leader Amrit Kaur Gill has joinsed Trinamool Congress adding AAP has no respect for seniors and intellectuals.
- During a recent interview union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said liquor can be banned in Punjab but Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal said by banning liquor, its sale will increases. Both also said their main contest s with Congress not AAP. They said AAP has finished and is ‘made in China’.
- Punjab Minister Maluka has been awarded religious punishment for allegedly distorting ‘ardas’.
- Akali Dal has fielded realtor Ranjit Gill from Kharar seat. AAP’s Kanwar Sandhu is also contesting from the same seat.
- Bhagwant Mann held a meeting and discussed free and fair elections with V.K. Singh, Punjab’s Chief Election Commissioner.
- AAP says it will probe all assets of Badals during 10-year rule once in power.
- Running out of cash, AAP is seeking donations online.
- Son and daughter – Arjun and Rhea are campaigning door to door for father Manpreet Badal.
- Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal has launched his election campaign in Jalalabad. On this occasion he said not only Bhagwant Mann but AAP will be eliminated from Punjab.
- An SDO was seen campaigning for Akali candidate, Hardeep Singh ‘Dimpy’ Dhillon from Gidderbaha. When asked, the SDO denied allegation saying: “I did not go to campaign in favour of any candidate. My wife is the sitting sarpanch of the village and she may have campaigned in favour of Dimpy.”
- Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said Congress is responsible for terrorism in Punjab.
- Congress leader Capt Amarinder Singh has hit Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh saying Badal’s patronage of drug trade has destroyed an entire generation in Punjab.
- BJP is likely to announce Punjab election candidates on January 11.
- After beating Pakistan 3-0, Australia sets sights on Team India. Captain David Warner has warned India of stiff competition.
- Ravi Shastri’s list of Great Captains has MS Dhoni, Nawab Pataudi, Ajit Wadekar and several others but not Ganguly that shows animosity between the two.
- Movie La La Land dominates Golden Globes wins best film award. Canadian star Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone won best actor and best actress in a musical or comedy film.
- Priyanka Chopra glittered on Red Carpet at Golden Globes. She also gave away an award. Deepika Padukone was also seen in Golden Globe after party.
