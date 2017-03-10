SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES MARCH 10TH 2017

COURTESY : IANS

1. Senate’s ethics watchdog has found that Independent Senator Don Meredith, 52 violated ethics code by entering into a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl identified as Ms M for privacy reasons. Senator Don met her during a church event and promised to give her a job. On this news he was taken out of the Conservative caucus. Senator Don has denied these allegations.

2. Statistics Canada has reported that Canada added 15,000 jobs in February that brought the unemployment rate down to 6.6%. About 105,000 full-time jobs and 90,000 part-time jobs were added. In the last 12 months, 288,000 jobs were added in the past year.

3. Prime Minister Trudeau has said when in Canada individual religious freedoms are protected, Canada gets stronger as a whole.

4. MP Ruby Sahota has praised in House of Commons today the brave and heroic act by Sheldon Teague to save young girl Zoya. In a fire, three people had died but Teague went inside that house and brought out Zoya to safety.

5. Mayor Linda Jeffrey has supported Muslim prayers at Peel District School Board adding those rooms have been around for the last 20 years and objecting to them is not right. Earlier it was said that for Friday prayers, a script should be written and in fact no religious activity be part of the schools. Jeffrey however, has said the city’s human rights code provides religious accommodation.

6. A US lawmaker, Ted Poe has presented a bill in the US Congress saying there is a requirement of a radical reset in relations between the two countries and Pakistan should be declared a state terror sponsor. He said Pakistan is an untrustworthy ally and Osama bin Laden was found there, US should have asked questions then. It also has relations with the Haqqani network so US aid to Pakistan must stop. The US President requires 90 days to review it while the Secretary of State 30 days before passing the bill.

7. PTI chief Imran Khan has said no PTI representative will go on any TV chat show where Jawed Latif is invited as he used bad language against families. Khan said the way politics is done is wrong.

8. Two bills are being presented in the Senate today for providing extension to military courts for two years but PPP has already rejected them.

9. PTI members walked out of the Parliament today against bad behavior of PML (N)’s members especially against PTI’s Murad Shah.

10. Election results for five states including Manipur, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and UP will be declared today.

11. Join Channel Y today at 5pm for election results special broadcast to see who will make government in each of those five states.

12. Congress is hoping to form majority government in Punjab. Navjot Singh Sidhu has said ground reality is different and out of a population of 1.5 lakh in each constituency, for example, how can a 20,000 sample represent true picture as presented in exit polls. He said AAP will secure 40 seats, Akali Dal 10, while Congress will form a majority government. In a 117-seat constituency, one requires 59 to form government.

13. Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has termed all exit polls wrong saying in the case of Bihar, all polls proved wrong and that would be the case for all states. He said SP and Congress will make government in UP.

14. AAP has said they will repeat Delhi performance in Punjab. Most of the AAP leaders including Bhagwant Manna and Sanjay Singh think their party will secure 90 seats, others also expect 90 to 105 seats in Punjab, and 105 projected by Himmat Singh Shergill.

15. Akali Dal is putting up a brave face adding they will form government for the third time. The party has rejected exit polls.

16. India has retained the same squad sans injured Hardik Pandya for remaining two Tests with Australia.





Related posts: