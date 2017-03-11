SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – MARCH 13TH 2017

COURTESY : IANS

A major snow storm in Toronto and Ontario is expected today. It will continue till tomorrow. In a Brampton accident one person has died and two got seriously injured. This too place at Goreway and Countryside. The two who got seriously injured were 19 and 33-year-old. The one who died was 20-year-old. Ten 100% battery operated electric buses will be started in Brampton. A $13.6 million is being spent throughout Ontario to run electric buses as a pilot project. Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting of civil and military leadership. He reviewed Operation Raddul Fasaad, situation on Pak-Afghan border and security generally in the country. An Islamabad conference has hosted women politicians from 12 different countries and meeting with Pakistan lawmakers. Along with those from Pakistan, women lawmakers from Iran, Iraq, Turkey, Jordan, Australia, Romania, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Jordan, Maldives, Indonesia and Nepal are attending the event. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said mega mandate given to BJP is a foundation of new India. He said BJP won due to strong performance and demonitisation was a good step. He said he will take government in UP and will make new India by 2022, earlier he talked about creating new India by 2019-2020. But this time around Modi said he will transform the country by 2022 so BJP should be given another chance. BJP chief Amit Shah will pick up UP and Uttarakahand chief ministers soon. He said people love their governance style. Amit Shah will keep on enjoying command in BJP arena. BJP is saying though it got fewer seats than Congress but will form the government there as they have support of allies. BJP has already announced Manohar Parrikar as the new Goa chief minister, as asked by the allies. Parrikar has resigned from his current post but within 15 days BJP must prove its majority in the state to make government. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been given additional portfolio of Defence Ministry. In Manipur also BJP says it can make government with the support of allies. Though Congress got more seats but BJP has announced its new chief minister for the state as Biren Singh. Due to these alliances, Congress leader P Chidambram has said a party that comes second has no right to form the government adding BJP is stealing elections in Goa and Manipur. AAP could not get any seats in Goa and came second in Punjab but AAP leader Kejriwal has said the party accepts people’s mandate but the party will continue his struggle. Congress continues celebration after the party’s victory in the state. Capt Amarinder Singh will take oath as Punjab’s Chief Minister on March 16. However, who will be the Deputy Chief Miniter, is still anyone’s guess as Capt has said the high command decides that. The Capt said a special task force (STF) will be set-up to wipe out drugs from Punjab. During his campaign, Capt had said the menace will be finished within 30 days. AAP will decide soon on its leader of opposition in Punjab. Three names have come to the forefront – Sukhpal Singh Khaira, HS Phoolka, and Kanwar Sandhu but Khaira seems to have the best chance. Akali Dal is meeting to decide future plans. Though Badals will sit in opposition but not as official opposition. AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said two things might have resulted in their defeat and one must not lose heart as AAP will be sitting as official opposition. But he admitted the results were not the same. Meanwhile, Sukhpal Khaira thanked his supporters adding out of the five times he contested, he lost thrice so there is no need to get disappointed. He also said he is not sure if Congress would be able to serve the people properly. Kanwar Sandhu also said though the party could not get majority but it is looking at its weaknesses. One reason he cited was over confidence adding also perhaps AAP could not connect with people. He said in coming days more details will be revealed in this regard. He was not sure if the new chief minister would let the party work the way they wished to and his dream of making his constituency modern might face problems. People are asking the party’s high command for Sanjay Singh’s resignation. Singh has said though AAP won only 20 seats, in the coming days they will look at the causes of their defeat and prepare well for future. Simarjeet Singh Bains has said AAP could not win overwhelmingly as Sukhbir Badal told his supporters in 30 constituencies to help Congress win in the state. He said he has enough proofs and will bring it in the forefront on the right time. Kumar Vishwas has also talked about AAP’s defeat in Punjab adding he and Kejriwal have lost several times before winning big in Delhi but reiterated the resolve that the party’s struggle will continue. Deepak Vajpayee and Sanjay Singh were heard in a video making jokes and laughing at Bhagwant Mann saying they have heard him winning in Jalalabad and on the way to be the chief minister. Mann replied Punjab’s ‘bacha, bacha’ is a chief minister. The video has gone viral. The NRIs who had made arrangements to celebrate for AAP’s victory in Punjab and hired two banquet halls as even mentioned by party leader Sukhpal Khaira, were disappointed on the results. A girl in Brampton was seen in a video asking Punjabis why they did not support AAP because the NRIs left their homes, came to Punjab and worked hard to strengthen the party at the cost of their families and work. But those residing in Punjab did not stand for the party. She also said nothing good can be expected from Capt Amarinder Singh and doubted if he would do any good to the state.

The third Test between India and Australia will start on Wednesday night



Related posts: