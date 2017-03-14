SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES MARCH 14TH 2017
- A major snow storm in Toronto and Ontario has hit GTA today. Several delays and accidents have been reported.
- Minister Navdeep Bains is participates in “Rebranding Canada as an Innovation Hub” panel.
- BC Premier Christy Clark has said mandatory high heels for women in the workplace will be ended soon.
- One person was shot dead in Surrey.
- Five successful women were honoured at PCHS gala.
- Donald Trump calls to ‘buy American’ but his daughter Ivanka’s clothing line is made in China.
- Trump will host China President Xi Jiping at his Florida resort after relations between the two have deteriorated in recent days.
- Trump has said he will donate his salary of $400,000 per month. A Trump spokesperson said after a year the whole amount will be given to a charity after consulting media.
- Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s meeting for today has been delayed because of snow storm.
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel has supported Netherlands amid Turkey spat.
- Russia has said it may destroy its chemical weapons this year.
- According to a Mercer report Vienna, Austria’s city has once again topped list of cities offering the highest quality of life for the eighth year in a row, while Baghdad is considered the worst place to live for security reasons and due to sectarian violence such as Shia-Sunni rifts. The report says the city has political stability, good healthcare facilities, good education, low crime, good transport system and has several art galleries and museums. London, Paris, Tokyo and New York City did not even make it to the top 30. Top positions are clinched by German, Scandinavian, Canadian, New Zealand and Australian cities. Singapore was the highest ranked Asian city, at 25 while 29th-placed San Francisco was the US’ highest entry. Top of the list in Africa was South Africa’s Durban at 87. Switzerland’s Zurich, New Zealand’s Auckland, Germany’s Munich and Canada’s Vancouver followed Vienna in the top five of most pleasant cities to live in.
- Information minister has said Pakistan’s government will act against ‘propaganda campaign’ targeting the prime minister and his family.
- Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif while congratulating the Hindu community in Pakistan on holi has said Islam allows everyone to practice his religion and forced conversions are a crime in Islam.
- Pakistani actress Veena Malik has alleged her husband for abused her. She said she has agreed to ‘forgive’ him but the case must be settled through court.
- After Hussain Haqqani’s article, PPP said the party has no relation with him. PPP leaders Khurshid Shah in assembly called Haqqani a traitor.
- After Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, BJP has now set its eyes on Congress-ruled Karnataka under Congress Mukt Bharat slogans. Former Congress leader and chief minister of Karnataka SM Krishna will join BJP this week. He said he was not happy with Congress’ governance to meet Modi and Amit Shah in Delhi. This is bad news for Congress.
- Congress has challenges Goa Governor’s decision over government formation in Supreme Court. Manohar Parrikar has been announced Goa chief minister saying BJP proved its majority and Congress did not. But Parrikar must prove his majority soon.
- Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said if Congress is claiming to win in Goa why it did not claim its majority for Goa. Congress leader Digvijay Singh has criticized the governor and the party has filed a petition. On Sunday, Congress emerged as the single largest party and secured 17 seats and BJP 13 but the minimum requirement is that of 21. BJP has said with the help of the regional parties, it has over 21 seats and so it will make government in Goa. Parrikar who was the Defence Minister and Goa chief minister before that, resigned earlier. Arun Jaitley has taken additional charge of Defence Ministry.
- In Manipur, the governor has asked BJP to form government and Biren Singh will take oath tomorrow. He left Congress and joined BJP. In the 60-seat constituency, one must prove majority with 31. On Sunday Congress emerged as the single largest party and clinched 28 seats and BJP only 21. But BJP says NPP and NPF that won four seats each, have decided to side with BJP and so it has reached majority. State governor Najma Heptullah has claimed BJP showed numbers while Congress has not though the party claims it has numbers. Biren has been asked to prove his majority soon.
- Rahul Gandhi has hit at the BJP government saying it is flexing its muscle in both states – Goa and Maniour.
- Capt Amarinder Singh has said Congress won in Punjab, Manipur and Goa because of Rahul Gandhi and so should be made Congress chief. He met Rahul in Delhi.
- AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has once again said the EVM were altered in Punjab and Goa. Hitting back the Capt said, AAP must respect people’s mandate and the machine could not be altered as AAP workers were also guarding the strong rooms.
- Pathankot airbase is on high alert amid possible terrorist attack news.
- AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said misinformation is being spread on leaked video of Bhagwant Mann. The video was made on February 4 at late night after voting has completed and so they were singing and joking. AAP is not a Talibani party and they laugh and joke which was the case when Mann called. So they started joking with him on phone. He explained after defeat, various quarters are trying to create rift between them. He showed the pictures that came earlier and informed AAP senior leaders are being called and being given wrong information. He urged all leaders, workers, and volunteers not to listen to them. He also reiterated the party workers will keep on joking.
- An 83-year-old man was killed by stray dogs in Gurdaspur.
- A Nepali woman was gang raped in Delhi. The girl had to jump from a high building naked to save her life.
- Nathan Lyon’s finger though is still sore before the commencement of third Test between India and Australia but it might heal soon.
- PCB has said no player involved in match fixing will be allowed to play. Recently fast bowler Mohammed Irfan has been dropped from all forms of cricket amid match fixing allegations. He has been given 14 days to give answer. PCB Chairman Sheharyar Khan has said players with corruption charges will not be allowed to play cricket.
