SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES MARCH 15TH 2017
- One person has died and 29 got injured in an accident on HWY 401 near Kingston due to snowstorm yesterday
- Ryerson University has shown interest on expanding its campus in Brampton. Deb Matthews, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development, said that Ryerson, in partnership with Sheridan College has submitted in this regard. The province also received interest from Wilfrid Laurier University, in partnership with Conestoga College, to expand to Milton. But critics are saying the province will contribute only $180-million for two new universities so can a university be set-up in that amount and where will it come up? The new university will have 1,000 students for a university that will give preference to science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) programs. Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey said she talked to Ryerson about opening a new campus. She said after winning 2014 election she set up a Blue Ribbon Panel, and is thankful to their recommendations. Channel Y will hold an open discussion on the topic soon.
- Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon has received warning by city’s integrity commissioner as he passed on confidential report. According to reports in a bid to resolve rift in the council, several emails containing some sensitive information went out. Explaining this Dhillon said while pressing the ‘send’ button he did not know who were those going to? Some of those went to media and media reported them.
- Indo-American Seema Verma has been sworn-in as head of top US healthcare agency. Her appoint was confirmed yesterday. Trump has several Indians in his cabinet.
- Trump and Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met yesterday and according to KSA the relations between the two have taken a historic turning point. KSA was annoyed with Obama’s 2015 Iran nuclear deal that Trump disliked. So KSA thinks the two sides can work together amicably again.
- China has said it does not want trade war with the US and work on common grounds. According to news Trump will meet President Xi next month. China has nearly $400 billion surplus trade with USA.
- Trump’s leaked 2005 returns show he wrote off more than $100 million in business losses to reduce his federal taxes burden.
- Pakistan’s Former Ambassador Haqqani recently claimed his ‘connections’ led US to kill Osama. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has urged the parliament to investigate the matter of Haqqani’s Washington Post opinion piece. PPP has already said it has no relations with him. Meanwhile, Former Pakistani prime minister Gilani has asked why Haqqani was allowed to leave country when his name was on ECL and why he was not tried here. He also asked why is the Pakistan government not making bin Laden (Abbottabad Raid) report public though under him Justice Javed Iqbal prepared a full report? Khawaja Asif has also asked who invited Osama bin Laden in Pakistan and even opposition has stressed for truth. PPP leader Khursheed Shah has asked who brought Osama bin Laden and why their names re not been revealed.
- PML (N)’s leader Zafar Ali Shah has filed a petition in Supreme Court to term Haqqani a traitor and added two more names, that of former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani as traitors. He has urged the court to find out who issued visas to Americans and how did they enter the country.
- Imran Khan has warns the government against using cybercrime law to target PTI. Just yesterday Pakistan’s information minister had said those targeting the prime minister’s family will be dealt with strictly.
- Rape accused ex-SP minister Gayatri Prajapati has been arrested by police in Lucknow. Due to him the SP government got a bad name.
- Union Food Processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has blamed BJP for Punjab poll loss saying the party did not work well.
- Manohar Parrikar is being sworn-in as chief minister of Goa but India’s Supreme Court has asked him and BJP to prove majority in Goa by 11am tomorrow.
- In UP Raj Babbar has said if Congress not happy with his performance, he is ready to resign as as Congress chief there.
- In Manipur N. Biren Singh took oath as the Chief Minister. Goveror Najma Heptullah administered the oath of office to him and eight other ministers. But Biren also has to prove his majority.
- About 42 clerics from Muslim organisations have issued a ‘fatwa’ against young singer Nahid Afrin because according to them ingperform on stage is against Sharia laws. They have also distributed some leaflets. The 16-year-old singer says she is not afraid and will not stop singing but said she is heartbroken completely. Afrin was runners-up in popular television show Indian Idol Junior in 2015. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said freedom of artists are essence of democracy and the government is committed to providing safety to artists.”
- AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal held a huge press conference today and has demanded for paper ballots alleging Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were tampered that resulted in AAP’s loss in Punjab. Kejriwal claimed that AAP’s vote share in Punjab was transferred to rival parties adding 20-25% of AAP’s vote was transferred to Akali Dal, which is why Congress won the election. But he said he accepts results.
- Union Food Processing minister Harsimrat Kaur has said Kejriwal is mentally unstable. And needs help.
- It has been decided that HS Phoolka will be AAP’s leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly while Sukhpal Khaira chief whip. Dr Baljinder Kaur will be head of AAP’s women wing.
- It has been found out that as many as 16 of the 117 newly elected MLAs in Punjab have criminal cases pending against them. The study was compiled by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR). According to them 11 MLAs have serious criminal cases, 95 MLAs have assets more than Rs 1 crore, 59 MLAs have assets over IRs5 crore, 45 MLAs have educational qualification only up to Class XII. The top three richest MLAs are Rana Gurjit Singh of Congress, Sukhbir Singh Badal of Akali Dal and Sukhpal Singh Khaira from AAP.
- The India-Australia third Test will be played in Ranchi and start tonight. The fourth Test will be played at Dharamsala. Australian Michel Starc is injured and so Cummings has taken his place. India’s Murli Vijay also had shoulder injury but will play in the third Test. The India squad is Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Abhinav Mukund, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, and Kuldeep Yadav. The Australia squad has David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Jackson Bird, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, and Marcus Stoinis.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized