SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES MARCH 16TH 2017
- One person has died after a 30-vehicle crash took place on Highway 401 near Kingston.
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in New York for a Broadway play, Come From Away, about Newfoundlanders who welcomed thousands of passengers who descended on the town of Gander in 38 airplanes the day US airspace was shut on 9/11. Over 200 flights were diverted to Canada. Canadians took care of those stranded passengers for days and showed immense kindness to the Americans. The event was also attended by Ivanka Trump. Sophie also accompanied Trudeau.
- Canadian nurses were sent back on border by US security forces saying changes in professional visas do not allow them to enter USA. Those stranded at the Windsor-Detroit border not only faced problems but were surprised at the new visa rules.
- Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon has warned residents of misinformation being spread for political gain including a rumour that Sheridan will become the University. He said false information has begun to spread by potential 2018 municipal election candidates, as well past failed candidates. He added they must continue to move forward, together in a positive manner, and build a city that is future ready for the city’s youth.
- Pakistan government has given a two-year extension to military courts.
- Husain Haqqani, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US, has said he is ready to record his statement with a parliamentary commission if an investigation is held on his recently written piece in Washington Post. It is worth noting that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had asked earlier for a commission to probe Haqqani’s claims for his ‘connections’ with the Obama administration that helped the US government target and kill Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan. He said his contacts with Obama led to closer cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in fight against terrorism when he served as ambassador for three and a half years. He said several American have been coming to Pakistan at that point and at that moment the CIA operatives coming to Pakistan did not say they were from CIA or called him to me they were travelling to Pakistan “please give me a visa. Osama bin Laden was found in Pakistan not because someone was issued a visa but because he was in Pakistan,” Haqqani has said.
- Pakistan’s Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said the government is initiating a big campaign against blasphemy content on social media that must be removed.
- USA Pak ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry has said relations between the USA and Pakistan must get strengthened to fight against terrorism and before ISIS gets roots in the country. The two sides must engage together to eliminate this menace. He said ISIS is already taking roots in Afghanistan but stability in that country is in Pakistan’s benefit.
- Pakistan and China have agreed to boost military cooperation.
- India speaking at a session of UN Human Rights Council has said that Pakistan does not need to lecture it on minorities as they are living in a better condition in India and have reached the highest positions, which is not the case in Pakistan.
- BJP’s chief minister Manohar Parikar has won trust vote in Goa Assembly by 22-16 as directed by the Supreme Court of India.
- India has started giving arms to Vietnam as China is giving to Pakistan. It has also started training them in jungle warfare.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fast tracked six hydro projects in J&K to tackle electricity shortage there.
- Captain Amarinder Singh and nine ministers took oath in Punjab at Raj Bhavan. Those chosen along with Capt Amarinder Singh are Brahm Mohindra, Navjot Sidhu, Manpreet Badal, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Rana Gurjeet Singht, and Charanjit Singh Channi. Two women Razia Sultana and Aruna Chaudhary have also been sworn in as ministers of state.
- It has been decided that Amarinder will hold general administration, personnel, home affairs and justice, vigilance and all other departments; Brahm Mohindra has been given the portfolios of health and family welfare, research and medical education and parliamentary affairs. Navjot Singh Sidhu has been allotted the portfolios of local government and tourism and cultural affairs, archives and museums. Manpreet Singh Badal has been assigned the departments of finance, planning and employment generation. The departments of forests, printing and Stationery, and welfare of SCs and BCs are given to Sadhu Singh Dharamsot.
- Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has been given the charge of rural development and panchayats and water supply and sanitation. Cabinet Minister Rana Gurjit Singh had been given portfolios of irrigation and power. Cabinet Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is given technical education and industrial training. Aruna Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), has been assigned the portfolios of higher education and school education. Another Minister of State (Independent Charge) Razia Sultana has been given the portfolios of PWD (B&R), social security and development of women and children.
- After the appointment Sidhu was very happy. He went ahead and touched the feet of Capt Amarinder Singh. Manpreet Badal also talked to media and ensured Congress will work well for the state.
- Present on the occasion were Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and former premier Manmohan Singh who also attended the swearing-in ceremony.
- Modi also congratulated Amarinder Singh on taking over as Punjab chief minister and wishes him the best in working for the state’s development.
- During the ceremony no seats were offered to the AAP MLAs HS Phoolka, Sukhpal Khaira and many others kept on standing in Raj Bhavan. Later talking to media, Phoolka said it was the first time in history that the leader of opposition and other MLAs had to stand at the back because of less chairs.
- Atul Nanda has been appointed Punjab’s Advocate-General.
- In the third Test being played between Australia and India at Ranchi, Australia decided to bat first and were 299 for four at the end of the first day’s play. Steve Smith was 117 not out while Glenn Maxwell was 82 not out.
