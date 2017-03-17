SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES MARCH 17TH 2017

COURTESY : IANS

1. Senator sex scandal: Don Meredith has alleged racism in his case saying he will not resign from his post. He apologized to girl who is being identified as Ms M.

2. Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen is seen campaigning for 26-year-old Liberal candidate Emmanuella Lambropoulos for byelection in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent riding.

3. Backroom organizers may be vote-rigging in this election, alleges Conservative leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary. He said he joined the party for integrity but he smells vote-rigging and so he has already informed party headquarters to launch investigation.

4. Toronto Mayor John Tory is in India to promote trade and advance Canada-Toronto-India relations. While in India he met with Canada’s Ambassador Nader Patel. Along with the rest of delegates, Toronto Councillor Nathan Shah was also with him.

5. An Ameican man attacked a Muslim woman yelling, ‘Trump will get rid of you’. The change in US foreign policies is a source of concern.

6. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said military action against North Korea can be an option. US has about 28,000 troops in South Korea and in Japan also.

7. As US has announced to cut foreign aid of $54b, various countries are getting chills. US offered $4.7 billion to Afghanistan last year, Israel gets $3.1 billion, Egypt gets $1.5 billion, and Sudan was given $2billion last year. Though Pakistan received $550 million last week but voices of concern have started surfacing.

8. Pakistan Senate has taken serious note of Husain Haqqani’s Washington Post article and asking if it is his confession. The issue will be discussed next week.

9. Imran Khan has said despite being in power for six times in Punjab, the Sharifs have utterly failed to change the fate of the state.

10. Two Gujarat teens gang-raped a girl in front of father in a moving SUV. Police has arrested five culprits in this regard but one is still at large. According to details an FIR was files against their illegal business of selling liquor.

11. Mehbooba Mufti has endorsed Modi style of working. She also admired Atul Bihari Vajpayee also.

12. BJP is undecided on Rajnath Singh for UP Chief Minister. The party will take decision on Saturday.

13. BJP has named Trivendra Singh Rawat as Uttarakhand’s new CM. Swearing-in ceremony will take place tomorrow.

14. Jat leaders have said they will start agitation from March 20 from Haryana to Delhi in support of demands including reservations.

15. Captain Amarinder Government will form a panel to probe ‘vendetta’.

16. Navjot Singh Sidhu has taken charge as Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Tourism and Cultural Affairs but he said he will continue to do ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Sidhu was accompanied by his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu. Congress legislator and former hockey Olympian Pargat Singh and Minister Rana Gurjit Singh were also present there. Talking to media Sidhu said: “If people had objections to my television assignments, they would not have elected me with nearly 43,000 vote margin. I will work till 3pm, and then take a flight to Mumbai. I will shoot for the show till 3am and be back early morning. When asked why he was not offered the Deputy Chief Minister post but three other portfolios by the Capt, Sidhu said: “Captain is like my father. I will take up any role assigned to me. I am happy with anything Captain sahib deems fit for me. I have come here to serve Punjab, and not for any personal benefits. The BJP had offered me to contest for Parliament from Kurukshetra, Chandigarh, or West Delhi. Later, I was accommodated in the Rajya Sabha, but my heart lies in Punjab.”

17. It has been reported that 43% of MLAs in new Punjab Vidhan Sabha are first-timers.

18. Movie ‘The Black Prince’ has bagged many awards. Satinder Sartaaj has been awarded the Award of Merit Special Mention for his acting in the Accolade Global Film Competition. The Black Prince also won the ‘Best of Show’ award at Accolade Global Film Competition. Manchester Film Festival of UK recognized the film as ‘Best Production’.

19. Shabana Azmi who played Maharani Jinda won the Best Actress award at Los Angeles Film Awards.





