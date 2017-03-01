SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES MARCH 1ST 2017 

Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal government has said Ontario will cut hydro rates by 25% that also includes the 8% the provincial portion, PSD. This was informed by Ontario Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault.

Former Senator Dan Coats and Trump’s Director of National Intelligence said he was shocked to read that India launched over 100 satellites on a single rocket on February 15.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has chaired key regional economic summit and asked allies to work on the economic front. China was invited as a special guest.

A Senate panel wants Pakistan’s interests fully protected under CPEC. It has asked the government to share the deal with Pakistanis.

Anchor Tanzila Mazhar has resigned from PTV over harassment case saying it is not being handled properly.

Akali Dal (Badal) clinched 35 of 46 seats in DSGMC poll. DSGMC chief Manjit Singh GK and Manjinder Singh Sirsa won from Punjabi Bagh. Pantak Dal that was backed by Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal did not win a single seat.

Gurmehar Kaur has been given security in Punjab left as she left Delhi after threats and went to Jalandhar.

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir has supported Gurmehar Kaur in a video.

Gurmehar’s grandfather Kanwaljit Singh has said her granddaughter is a brave girl and is not afraid of threats. He said his son is a martyr and died after killing 26 enemies. He said Gurmehar is working for peace which is not wrong. He condemned the BJP government saying had they taken action promptly, the issue would not have gone out of hand. Davinder, Gurmehar’s uncle, an English teacher has also supported her but Gurmehar’s mother Rajwinder Kaur is worried about her daughter’s safety.

Cricketer Virender Sehwag has said his tweet on DU student was misinterpreted. He clarified saying his comment was not against Gurmehar. He condemned threats and now seems to be in her favour.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal met LG on Gurmehar’s Issue and hit hard at the BJP government saying BJP and ABVP are together.

Anil Vij, Haryana Minister has said those supporting Gurmehar are pro-Pakistan and therefore such people should be thrown out of the country.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on the issue of demonitisation has said that hard work is more powerful than Harvard. He was commenting on Amartya Sen’s statement. He said the country’s GDP figures show that economy is in a better shape and GDP is growing at the 7%. Congress however has objected to these GDP numbers.

Talking about UP elections, Modi said Akhilesh’s dream of winning 300 seats will not be fulfilled as BJP wins there.

Karan Sandhu, 35, son of AAP leader and veteran journalist Kanwar Sandhu, died of heart failure at the PGI. He was rushed to the emergency ward but he died. He was there to support his father during election campaign. The cremation was attended by a large number of people, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. Karan was an MBBS from Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College, Amritsar.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal has said community rejected AAP and Congress in DSGMC elections. He said why Pantak Dal did not win though it had Kejriwal’s support?

Vistara airline has started daily Delhi and Mumbai flights from Amritsar airports.

An SIT has been formed to probe the dera killings . Some people have been arrested in this regard as well.

Quetta Gladiators’ three English players – Kevin Pietersen, Tymal Mills and Luke Wright have bowed out of PSL final in Lahore over security concerns.