SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES MARCH 22ND 2017

It is Budget Day in Canada today. Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau will announce at 4pm. The Liberal government announced that a $180 billion will be spent on infrastructure. This is Liberal government’s second budget. Justin Kuijer, 43 accused in the death of seven-year-old stepson has been arrested by police. Police will hold press conference today at 12 noon and give details on the case. Do not listen to the rumours as University in Brampton is coming. It will be in a new campus. This was said by Councillor Gurpreet Dhillon during an interview on Channel Y. Where will it come up, Dhillon said they have provided inventory to the province. He said Ryerson University has shown interest in it. The university can come up near Downtown or Brampton’s northern areas while funds are being assessed. When asked Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey has said by 2018 the university will start, Dhillon said people must show patience. He also revealed that he will be fighting for Regional Councillor in the next elections to represent the region. When asked if he is doing so more salary, he replied that is not the intention. Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has revealed he was offered a secret deal by former president Pervaiz Musharraf to form a joint government. But he rejected it. Musharraf also asked to meet him but he refused to do so also. UK police has returned half a million pounds to Altaf Hussain and MQM. BJP’s next target is West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu in upcoming elections. They have already won in Uttarakhand and UP and made minority governments in Goa and Manipur. Meanwhile, SM Krishna has joined BJP. He was Congress leader and former Karnatka chief minister. BJP is also eyeing West Bengal where they have minimal presence. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced portfolios for its ministers. He is keeping Home and Finance with himself. The Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has been allotted the work of Public Works, Food Processing, Entertainment Tax, and Public Enterprises Department. Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma has been appointed as Secondary and Higher Education, Science and Technology, Electronics, Department of Information Technology.

Swamy Prasad Maurya is given labor and service plans, urban employment and poverty alleviation. Suresh Rana gets Sugarcane and Sugar Mills, Industrial development (MoS). Chetan Chauhan gets sports ministry, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary gets Dairy development, Religious works and culture. Srikant Sharma is Power Minister, S. P. Singh Baghel gets Animal Husbandry. Rajesh Agarwal get Finance, Dharampal Singh for Irrigation, Suresh Khanna is allotted Parliamentary Affairs and Urban Development. Swati Singh is given Women and Child Welfare Ministry. Ashutosh Tondon is given Basic Education Minister, Medical Education. Brajesh Pathak will look after Law and Justice, Additional Energy Resources, Political Pention; Rita Bahuguna Joshi: Women Welfare Minister; Anupama Jaiswal: Basic education, Child development and nutrition, Revenue (MoS), Finance (MoS); Mukut Bihri Verma: Cooperative department; and Ramapati Shastri: Social Welfare.

The only Muslim Minister is Mohsin Raza who will take care of Minority Affairs with additional charge of IT ministry; Satish Mahana: Industrial development; Satyadev Pachauri: Khadi, Rural industry, Textiles, Small and medium enterprises, and exports; Swami Prasad Maurya: Labour, Service planning, Urban employment and Poverty alleviation; Surya Pratap Shahi: Agriculture, Agriculture research minister; Dara Singh Chauhan: Forest and Environment, Zoos; Upendra Tiwari: Water compensation; Siddharth Nath Singh: Additional charge of Health ministry; Nand Kumar Nandi: Stamp and Court rates, Civil Aviation; Om Prakash Rajbhar: Backward Classes Welfare, Disabled People development; Jai Kumar Singh: Excise department, Liquor prohibition.

Adityanath has also announced no paan masala should be chewed by officials while at work. He has also ordered police to take strict action against youngsters teasing women so that they move around freely in the state. He will be forming an anti-Romeo squad on the same lines of Gorakhour and has asked Javed Ahmed, UP’s DGP to take action against hooliganism. He has canceled all the appointments given to SP relatives adding UP public service commission will make appointments and there will be no nepotism. MLAs have been asked to deal with people politely. Navjot Singh Sidhu will not leave TV show saying for six days he will work late and on one day if after 6pm he does his show, no one should have any objection. Punjab’s Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has said they will demolish the VIP culture in Punjab. He has also asked the Congress leadership that during his tenure as Punjab chief minister, Congress should name his successor because he said even earlier that he will leave politics after five years whether he wins or loses. He also informed that Punjab’s treasury is empty and the state’s financial condition is bad. A 65-year-old Canadian NRI woman has been murdered in Jalandhar’s Bhogpur town. The lady had three kids in Canada. Police in Punjab is investigation to know why was she killed? Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and power minister Rana Gurjit Singh would attend Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom day. Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh will not attend these events as he will be busy in Delhi with officials meetings. Team India has reached Dhramshala for the fourth Test against Australia and they hope to win this Test. The series currently stands on 1-1. According to the latest ICC Test rankings in batting Steven Smith is at number one position while Chatteswar Pujara on number two for his best batting figures against Australia. Pujara scored 202 has helped him gain four slots to reach a career-best second ranking with 861 points. In bowling Ravinder Jadeja stands at the top followed by R. Ashwin on number two. Jadeja took five wickets for 124 and four for 52 in Ranchi against Australia. Sunil Grover, Ali Asghar and Chandan have already boycotted The Kapil Sharma show because of which the show is in trouble. Several complaints were made against Kapil earlier alsothat he misbehaves after drinking but no note was taken. Kiku Sharda might also boycott the show. Nooran Sisters reach Toronto to hold show on Saturday in Oakville.





