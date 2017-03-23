SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES MARCH 23RD 2017
- Current budget deficit stands at $23 billion and is down from $25.1 billion from last year. The budget deficit forecast is $28.5 billion for 2017-18 declining to $18.8 billion in 2021-22. Beer and cigarettes will be a little more expensive. HST has been applied on all Uber rides.
- Opposition leader Rona Ambrose has said Canadians are getting nickel and dimed to death to pay for his (Justin Trudeau) out of control spending. He said the budget does not say when it will be balanced. She said the Liberals have forgotten their election promise of balancing budget.
- Debate in Parliament on Liberal spending is heating up. NDP leader Tom Mulcair has said it is not for common Canadians.
- In the terror attack in UK, five people have died and 40 injured. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said Britons are not afraid of it and their values are more important. Meanwhile, Mi5 has held six raids and arrested eight. Mi5 has said that the attacker was a British born and the agencies knew him. He was a peripheral figure. Yesterday the attacker took his car on Westminster Bridge and mowed people. He hit his car with the railing and then went outside the Parliament. He attacked an unarmed police officer nd killed him with his knife. But when he tried to enter the Parliament, police shot him dead. ISIS has taken responsibility saying it is the result of coalition forces moving ahead in Iraq.
- A Sikh Police Officer instructed UK MPs during the terror attack in London.
- Police in Belgium has arrested a man who was trying to drive a car at high speed into the crowd in Antwerp and found a gun, and other weapons from his car.
- Pakistan celebrates 77th anniversary of Pakistan Day. The military show was joined by contingents from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and China.
- Pakistan’s High Commissioner in India Abdul Basit has said Pak wants good relations with India.
- A Pakistani drug smuggler has been executed in Saudi Arabia. He brought
- India’s Jatinder Singh has said Pakistan must vacate Gilgit-Baltistan and J&K.
- Indian Prime Minister Naredra Modi has told UK Prime Minister Theresa May that at this difficult moment, India stands with Britain in its fight against terrorism.
- Indian Prime Minister Naredra Modi while remembering Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the day of their martyrdom has said India will never forget their courage and sacrifice.
- Punjab Government has saluted its great martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their Martyrdom Day. They were executed in March 23, 1931 during the British rule. Several events are being held in various cities of Punjab to pay them respects. Events were held at Jalandhar, Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar and several others.
- In UP Chief Minister Yogo Adityanath paid a surprise visit at a police station in Lukhnow where some police officials had not reached. He warned all that he will keep on visiting various offices in the similar manner as he gets up at 4am.
- In the Mohali murder case, Seerat Kaur in court has said she shot Ekam, her husband and so there is no requirement of a lie-detection test. She said he used to beat her, asked for more share in her property and was wasting money.
- Capt Amarinder has met Modi and demanded for a special package for farmers’ debt. Modi has assured all assistance will be given to the state. Capt also met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley along with Manpreet Badal who asked for the release of funds under Cash Credit Limit (CCL) from the central government for smooth and timely wheat procurement in the state. Arun Jaitley assures both of them of all help.
- AAP MLA and Chief Whip Sukhpal Khaira has said that Delhi’s interference over Punjab’s affairs was the key reason for the party’s poor show in the Assembly elections. He said if it is not stopped, he might take extreme measures. Though he said he has not decided to leave the party as yet but can think of it if things are not corrected. He also informed that tickets were also not given properly. He also cited they lost for not projecting the chief ministerial face.
- AAP leader HS Phoolka has complained that he still has not been allotted a house that is discrimination.
- Congress leader Rana Gurjit has said he has already given up beacon light on his car but his statement was misinterpreted by media. He said he is in favour of eliminating the VVIP culture in Punjab.
- New details of fight have emerged in the Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover case where Kapil is said to have hit Grover with his shoe.
- India and Australia will play the last and final fourth Test 4 on Saturday, March 25. The match will start at 12 midnight according to Toronto time at HPCA Stadium. The series is tied at 1-1.
