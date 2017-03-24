SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES MARCH 24TH 2017 

Islamophobia Motion M 103 was passed in the House of Commons with 201 to 91. The Liberals and the NDP have supported the motion but the Conservatives are against it. Surprisingly Michael Chong favoured it. It is not a bill but its supporters fear Islamophobia is for real as hatred against Islam is spreading. Those against this fear it can be made a bill which is against freedom of speech. This might pave way for Sharia Law, they say. They are also concerned why just one religion is being highlighted.

After the passage of Islamophobia Motion M 103, Angus Reid held a poll that showed, 42% Canadians would have voted against the motion while only 29% would have favoured it. Those against it say it will not benefit anyone and media and politician are blowing it out of proportion. About 31% have said it might endanger freedom of speech in the country. The poll also shows in Quebec 58% are distrustful of Canadian Muslims; 43% in Atantic Canada; 42% in Saskatchewan; 33% in BC and in Ontario 39%.

Muslim prayers on Friday in schools get provincial leaders’ support. Education Minister Mitzie Hunter and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Michael Coteau have endorsed it saying it shows the province’s commitment to inclusion. During a recent Peel District School Board meeting a heated debate took place where pages of Quran were also torn. The matter got ugly and police had to take some people out of the meeting. Some are against the move saying schools should not be used for religion.

Male Liberal MP Nicola di Iorio joked with female Conservative MP Dianne Watts being a stripper. According to Watts, Iorio comments were “clearly inappropriate and I was taken aback by virtue of him saying that to me. I just said, I beg your pardon? And he repeated it!” Iorio has already apologized for his comments. Trudeau has frequently branded himself as a feminist prime minister and in the past took out two male MPs from his caucus in 2014 for inappropriate sexual advances towards female MPs.

Inflation rate in Canada came down to 2% in February from 2.5%. If oil is taken out of things, inflation stands only on 1.3%.

Trump has given green signal to Keystone XL pipeline that will benefit Canada. Obama had rejected it.

An Angus Reid poll shows that Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne’s approval rating is only 12%. A poll showed it stands at 14% to 16% but it has come down further. The Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is the most popular with 52% approval rating. The reason of Wynne’s unpopularity is high hydro rates, though they were brought down recently.

Justin Trudeau is seen campaigning for Mary Ng in Markham-Thornhill where by-elections will be held. The riding was represented by former immigration minister.

After London attack, two more arrests have been made that are being termed as significant and the number of arrested have reached nine. With one more death, the toll has risen to four.

More details have come for London attacker, Khalid Masood, 52 who was born Adrian Russell Ajao in Dartford, Kent, and lived in the West Midlands. He converted to Islam and neighbours were shocked to learn of his involvement in the attack as he was thought to be a nice guy. He had three kids and played soccer with them and taught kids in the area also. He was described as a bodybuilder and regularly attended a mosque in Birmingham. Neighbours said he looked like a normal man, washed his car, mowed his lawn, was quite friendly, and polite in every interaction. He was mostly seen wearing gym clothes, a tracksuit, and wore Muslim dress less. Before the attack he rented the Suv from Enterprise Rental Car Company but later called them to say he might cancel the hire. His English teacher thought he was a naughty child.

An American was killed in London attack while celebrating his wedding anniversary.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said ISIS is recruiting in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Afghan Taliban is holding talks with Pakistan but is asking Pakistan to release all arrested colleagues. Pakistan is interested in talks to stop attacks on its soil from Afghanistan.

A letter leaked recently has revealed visas to Americans were authorised by former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani to Hussain Haqqani. But during a press conference in Multan, Gillani said this controversy has been created unnecessarily and from 2002-2017 why only PPP is being held responsible as his government changed and so issuance of all visas to Americans must be investigated in detail. He also asked how Osama bin Laden was living in Pakistan and who sanctioned it. He said the operation was done under Musharraf government who attacked from the Shamsi Airbase. Why and how was that sanctioned?

India has said surgical strikes have shown effect as there are less ceasefire violations now.

Nearly 111 cops have been suspended in UP after Adityanath took over. Adityanath has said he will transform UP from a mafia state to a state where girls and women can roam about freely. He also visited a girl who was raped and forced to drink acid.

Air India and Indigo airlines have ‘blacklisted’ Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaekwad for assaulting a staffer. Gaekwad has said he has been wrongly targeted.

Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar has said Supreme Court will go paperless in seven months.

AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira wishes to minimize the role of Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak in the affairs of Punjab.

AAP has rejected seats allocated to them in Punjab assembly. They have not been offered front rows.

In Punjab the cabinet session started and parliamentarians took oath in Punjabi. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh also participated in the ceremony.

The fourth Test between Australia and India starts today. The series is levelled at 1-1. Kohli has said if he is 100% fit, he will play in this Test, otherwise be out of it.