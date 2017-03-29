SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – MARCH 29TH 2017
- Justin Trudeau and his cabinet ministers are touring various parts of the country including Ontario, Vancouver and Saskatchewan to promote budget.
- Toronto City Council has voted in favour of proceeding with next steps of the subway extension to Scarborough. Toronto Mayor John Tory and Councillor Nathan Shah have been campaigning for it.
- White House budget proposal calls for $18 billion in domestic cuts to finance down payment on border wall with Mexico.
- A man has been arrested for attacking a 26-year-old woman inside a US Gurudwara. He asked permission to go to a washroom when the girl was attacked.
- Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said Retd Gen Raheel Sharif’s appointment as coalition chief is an administrative decision.
- Former interior minister Rehman Malik has claimed US spies are still being ‘secretly’ issued visas though just yesterday Pakistan’s Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar had commented contrary to it.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to US later this year on the invitation of US President Donald Trump.
- JD (U) has said to defeat BJP Nitish Kumar should be projected as prime ministerial face of secular front for 2019.
- Lok Sabha has taken up the issue of GST bills for debate today.
- Supreme Court of India has sent IRs97 crore bill to Delhi government to pay for ads in which Kejriwal was promoting. The court has also instructed to pay the amount within 30 days. It is worth mentioning that a 55-page report was sent to the court last year that reported AAP was using people’s money on TV ads. The ads used broom that is the party’s election symbol with slogan AAP Ki Sarkar. These ads were promoted on TV.
- Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said there is no need for the Parliament’s nod to waive property tax in Delhi and it is also not against law. The tax will be waived once the party wins municipal elections.
- Congress has alleged that GST could not be implemented in India as by BJP was against it. Due to this India lost IRs12 lakh crore in revenues.
- In the 1984 riots case the Supreme Court of India has directed to open five cases and investigate.
- Capt Amarinder Singh has said he will crackdown on drug mafia that has the blessings of some bigwigs. He also alleged that Badal sarkar promised to eliminate drugs but did nothing.
- Punjab is trying to bring a bill to waive off loans of farmers.
- Navjot Singh Sidhu and Akali leader Bikram Majithia traded barbs on the issue of drug issue in the Parliament. Sidhu called the Akalis, Banaras de thug.
- AAP MLAs protested against the Lok Insaaf Party’s MLAs who have been given seats away from them.
- Differences can be seen between Sukhpal Khaira and Leader of Opposition HS Phoolka as Khaira led the AAP and LIP MLAs to protest while Phoolka kept on sitting on his seat.
- Indian Cricket Board wants to play with Pakistan in Dubai and is seeking permission from Home Ministry to hold matches by the end of year under its Future Tour plan. Earlier on also BCCI wished to play a small series under ICC rules but the government did not permit. PCB Chairman Shaheryar Khan has said the two sides must play cricket but they only hear such news in media as BCCI has not contacted them. The news is only circulating in media, Khan said.
- Brazil has become the first country to qualify for Soccer World Cup 2018.
- Argentina is in trouble after Lionel Messi had a heated debate with referee and has been banned for four qualifying matches.
- After the success of Badrinath Ki Dhulaniya, media have started asking Alia Bhatt if she is going to marry soon. Alia has put all rumour to rest saying she is not thinking about marriage or planning as of now.
- A brain implant monitored by a computer has let a paralysed man feed himself using his thoughts.
