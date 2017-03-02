SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES MARCH 2ND 2017

COURTESY : IANS

1. The Canadian economy grew in Q4 of 2016 at 2.6% that was better than the projected expectations. The Statistics Canada report shows that household consumption added most to the GDP growth of 0.6%. Also spending on financial services and durable goods such as household appliances and vehicles spending added to this growth. Investment in residential structures also rebounded.

2. In Montreal one student was arrested after he gave Muslim students studying at Concordia University a bomb threat. Police is investigating though he has no criminal record.

3. Mayor John Tory, Councillor Michael Thompson and Councillor Neethan Shan along with a delegation of Toronto companies will leave on visit to India and Sri Lanka from March 15 to 24. Mayor Tory said the mission will focus on the growing Indian film and media, technology, financial and education sectors and proactively promote Toronto as a preferred North American investment location. Locations visited in India will include Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. In Sri Lanka the delegation will visit include Colombo and the Northern Province.

4. Peel police Chief Jennifer Evans participated in Longest Night Peel in support of United Way. Thousands of people have no house in the region so the night is organized to highlight the issue of homelessness and poverty.

5. One person was shot dead in Mississauga last night.

6. Democrats are seeking Jeff Sessions’ resignation over Russia meetings during election campaigns, an allegation he has denied. On such allegations the attorney general has immense powers to investigate but if he himself is involved, it is considered conflict of interest. Michael Flynn has already resigned on the issue.

7. Indian Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar met US National Security Advisor Lt General HR McMaster recently and discussed counter-terrorism. As ISIS has waged internet warfare Indians will be trained to counter it.

8. Though ‘unprecedented’ security plan has been finalised for PSL final in Lahore but some foreign players are still not ready to come to Pakistan.

9. India has denounced Pakistan’s bid to raise Kashmir at UN. India has said all terrorism emanates from Pakistan occupied Kashmir that must be controlled immediately.

10. In India, Punjab and Haryana have indicated a growing preference for the girl child. The National Family Health Survey 2015-16 shows there were 919 girls aged between 0 and six years per 1,000 boys, against only 914 in 2005-06. Punjab recorded maximum improvement in child sex ratio from 734 in 2005 to 860 in 2015 followed by Haryana where child sex ratio rose from 762 girls in 2005 to 836 in 2015. But Delhi and Uttarakhand still showed decline in child sex ratio. Child sex ratio in Himachal improved from 913 to 936 and in Jammu and Kashmir also from 902 to 922 per 1,000 boys.

11. Kejriwal’s Delhi government has said all costly radiology tests such as MRI and CT scans will be offered free of cost to all Delhi residents. He said some foreign countries offer healthcare services free of charge in their countries. It cannot be done in Delhi for now but some services can be offered for free.

12. India’s Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said BJP will get absolute majority in UP. He informed no chief ministerial candidate has been announced for UP as Modi is BJP’s face in the state and elsewhere in the country also. He said the party will win because of good work done by BJP.

13. Mumbai Police has detained one person for sending death threats to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his family.

14. Indian President Pranab Mukherjee has said campus violence is not right and intolerance cannot be accepted.

15. Former Tamil Nadu assembly Speaker Pandian has alleged that Jayalalithaa was pushed down by someone at her residence before being admitted to Apollo Hospitals. He also said the 27 CCTV cameras installed in the hospital were also removed and so a detailed investigation is required in this regard.

16. DGP Punjab Police HS Dhillon has informed some foreign terrorists with the help of ISI want to disturb peace in Punjab. He also said a gang in Punjab is doing this and attacking different political leaders and common people even.

17. An official report, delayed till poll results shows that farmers suicides in Punjab has been increasing every year.

18. For the second Test to be played between India and Australia tomorrow, pitch is expected to be devoid of bounce. It will also not give any assistance to sharp turn. The match will start at 12 midnight Toronto time. Indian team is seen practicing on the ground.





