SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – MARCH 31ST 2017

COURTESY : IANS

1. This morning Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted Budget 2017 investments in transit in Etobicoke. When asked why did he take off 15% tax credit, Trudeau replied it was not working well? When asked about Islamophobia, Trudeau said Canada welcomes immigrants because it is our strengths but some politicians are exploiting it for no reason. About today’s funding he said it will give boost to transit in the GTA. The government is saying a total of $21.3 billion in GO network will create thousands of jobs, give a jump to Ontario’s economy, and improve people’s quality of life.

2. PM Trudeau will be meeting with caregivers and their family members in Scarborough today. He will visit Mary Ng once again in Markham Thornhill later today.

3. Canada’s economy grew by 0.6% in January which is the best figure for the first month of the year. The economy grew annually by 2.3%. Analysts are saying Canada’s economy will do well in 2017.

4. In Etobicoke, this morning at about 2:30am, a man, 54 was killed. Toronto police is investigating the matter. The suspect is described as a six feet tall man wearing black clothes who ran on foot.

5. Najeeb Saad has been charged with sexual assault by police for enticing a 14-year-old through social media.

6. Toronto police has arrested a black magic guru, Murli who in the promise of treating a girl took $101,000 from her father.

7. In an interview with Channel Y, MP Raj Grewal defended budget saying it would create jobs and economy will get a boost. He appreciated Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi for doing well in this regard. He said he is member of the finance committee and is looking at what steps are required for the better of Brampton. Raj confessed real estate market is going up and must be controlled.

He said it is early to say that federal help for a university in Brampton will come. But the province has already extended help and if asked at the federal level, the Brampton MPs will look into it. Talking about an international stadium in Brampton, Raj said though it is not the most important thing but surely it is one of the priorities. The matter should be raised at the municipal and city level. He also informed that a Goreway bridge is one of the priorities because the matter is in limbo for the last 20 years. However, he did not have any reply of balancing the budget because it will touch $28.5 billion by 2017-18 from the $10 billion promised initially.

8. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is attending a conference today in Brussels of foreign ministers of all 28 Nato members. Prior to the meeting, Tillerson spoke of Trump’s demand that Nato members meet their spending commitments to fund the military bloc. Members agreed to spend at least two per cent of their GDP on military spending, but only five – the US, Britain, Greece, Estonia and Poland, met the 2016. He said it is essential to counter Russia’s aggression and form strategy against ISIS. Currently Canada only uses 1 per cent of its GDP and in an interview earlier with Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, increasing it to 2% would not be possible for Canada for now.

9. To reshape US trade policy, President Donald Trump will today sign two executive orders aimed at combating foreign trade abuses that contribute to the US’s half-trillion-dollar trade deficit.

10. Amandeep Singh, an Indian-American Sikh doctor in US is getting death threats. Police is investigating the matter.

11. In Parachanar bomb blast 24 people have been killed, 70 injured including women and children. This suicide attack took place while Friday prayers were going on. Jamaatul Ahraar has taken its responsibility.

12. Pakistan Supreme Court Bar Association has come out against military courts saying this is not a permanent solution in fight against terrorism because running a parallel justice system is not possible.

13. India’s Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said Pakistan-sponsored terrorists are targeting India. Speaking in Lok Sabha, Singh said in J&K Pakistani terrorists are creating security problems though India’s security forces are doing their best to tackle situation. He also said Pakistan is creating hatred in youth through social media also.

14. Indian Railways has informed it will spend IRs 10,000 crore on modernization and new tech to reduce accidents.

15. Supreme Court of India has said there will be no liquor kiosks within 500km of bigger cities near highways but within 220km near highways of smaller cities, liquor kiosks can be set up.

16. CBI has files corruption charges against Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife.

17. Manjit Singh GK has been re-elected as Delhi Gurdwara body chief and Majinder Singh Sirsa General Secretary. GK thanked his supporters.

18. Navjot Singh Sidhu has told officials to complete work in time or face action as already development work in the state is lagging behind.

19. Two people died when a gas cylinder exploded in a cold storage in Dhuri town in Punjab today. Rescue operation is on but many people are feared trapped inside the building.

20. Youths who teased females were made to do sit-ups outside a girls college in Jagraon by Ludhiana police.

21. The 12-year-old boy, Ankush Kumar who got injured two months back in Maur blast has died in Ludhiana hospital.

22. NRIs are thinking should they support AAP, Congress, Akali Dal or the BJP in the upcoming elections. They are also annoyed with Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak. Channel Y is holding a special show at 7pm today.

23. AAP’s Punjab unit head Jagtar Sanghaira has confirmed that NRIs are annoyed with AAP Punjab workers with complaints against them now reaching Delhi. He also confessed Bhagwant Mann’s drinking problems also added to the woes. Meanwhile, NRIs have sent felicitation messages to AAP’s new MLAs.

24. Shadab Khan shines as Pakistan beat West Indies by 3 runs in 2nd T20 and lead series 2-0.

25. BCCI will felicitate Sachin Tendulkar, Saurav Ganguly and others at IPL 2017 opening ceremony.

26. Full details of the IPL schedule and teams can be seen in Midweek newspaper.

27. Phillauri movie box office India collections IRs 24 crore. The film did not have much meat, per experts. They also said a star like Anushka Sharma was wasted here.





