SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES MARCH 6TH 2017
- A CTV news story highlights fake CRA call centres in India scamming millions from Canadians. In October 2016, their offices in India were raided and 83 people arrested and charged on the complaint of the Canadian government. There were more than 700 employees in the facility, which occupied several floors of a new building.
- Major Singh Samra passed away on Sunday. He was in furniture business and supported several sports organizations.
- Families coming from USA are being stopped at US-Canada border crossing. The cabinet will take up this issue soon.
- A truck driver, 45-year-old Pat Gaudet has died in an accident on HWY 3 near Manning. He was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. Gaudet has two daughters.
- A school teacher Tahir Mahmood was arrested for sexual offences. Mahmood was working in a private school but that school says he does not teach there anymore.
- A victim who was trying to buy a car got robbed at gun point. The 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau is seeking the public’s assistance in this robbery case that occurred in the area of Sunny Meadow Boulevard and Red River Drive. On Thursday March, 2 at approximately 2:30pm, the victim met the suspect to discuss the details of purchasing a car from the suspect. The meeting took place at a local hotel in the area of Airport Road and Coventry Road. The two agreed on a price and the victim was asked to meet with the accused in a parking lot in the area of Sunny Meadow Boulevard and Red River Drive. Between 4:30pm and 5:00pm, the victim met with the suspect at which point the suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband and made a demand for the cash the victim brought to purchase the vehicle. The victim did not sustain any injuries. The suspect is described as male, South Asian, 5’10’ to 6 ft tall, curly hair, wearing a black sweater with zipper, blue pants with a faded front. Peel Regional Police have established Buy and Sell Exchange Zones at 22 Division (north part of the region) and 12 Division (south part of the region).
- Protestors clashed in Toronto and Montreal on M 103 brought on Islamophobia. Protesters were from both sides – those who were supporting the motion and those who were against it.
- India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has spoken to the father of Sikh man who was shot in the US. He was seriously injured. The US authorities are taking action against those involved. This was the third attack on Indians in the US in 10 days.
- North Korea has test fired four missiles because of which tensions have increased between them and South Korea.
- Gurmehar Kaur’s mother is upset with the online trolls of her daughter. She said God will not spare such acts of wrong doers. She said her daughter has shifted from Delhi to Jaladhar and deleted her facebook page also but people are still using abusive language against Gurmehar. Gurmehar has said she is not pursuing that initiative but is not afraid of ABVP. Bravery is in my blood and those calling her anti-national, and she did not have any expectations from them even before.
- Supreme Court has said senior BJP leader LK Advani and other BJP leaders might face trial in the Babri mosque demolition case. The court is expected to reveal on March 22 whether or not conspiracy charges will be revived against Advani and other leaders such as Murli Manohar Joshi and Union Minister Uma Bharti.
- A senior J&K police official has said Pakistan-based terror groups finance terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. These outfits collect donations from people in Pakistan and then pass on to terrorists. He said Hafiz Saeed also operates in the same manner.
- Former Pakistan National Security Advisor (NSA) Mahmud Ali Durrani has said the 26/11Mumbai terror attacks were carried out by a group based in Pakistan which is a classic trans-border terrorist event. But Durrani said neither the government of Pakistan nor the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) were aware of this terror plot which is said to have been orchestrated by Hafiz Saeed. The USA has put $10 million head money for Saeed. Since January 30 Saeed and his colleagues are under house arrest and the anti-terrorism act.
- Nirvan Singh, grandson of Captain Amarinder Singh has married long time sweetheart Mriganka Singh who is the granddaughter of Raja Karan Singh. Both families are happy about it.
- A total of 89 % of the 10.53 lakh households in Punjab are under debt and an average farmer household debt has risen to IRs8 lakh. The study was conducted on Amritsar and 12,500 villages by three main universities — Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana; Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar; and, Punjabi University, Patiala. They have pointed out that farmers are not getting proper compensation for their produce. The reason is the attack of white fly on crops.
- Akal Takht jathedar held a ‘secret’ meeting with Balwant Singh Rajoana but details of this meeting have not come out.
- SGPC chief Badungar has said religion and politics should go together. Had this happened India might not have been under slavery for a long time.
- Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators by 58 runs to win PSL Season 2 at Lahore’s jam packed Gaddafi Stadium. PCB Chairman Najam Sethi thanked cricket lovers and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
- In the second Test between India and Australia, India made 189/10 in the first innings. In the second innings India has made 213/4. Australia in reply made 276/10 in the first innings. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who are still on crease shared an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 93 to and have given their team a lead of 126 on the third day. If Australia wishes to win if must get a couple of wickets to play for the next two day. Australia won the first Test and lead the four-Test series by 1-0.
- Karan Johar has become father of twins, Roohi and Yash through surrogacy. Before him actors Tusshar Kapoor and SRK became surrogate fathers. In India a new law is underway against this practice.
