SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES MARCH 7TH 2017
- Manpreet Kooner, a Canadian citizen was denied entry into US on border. Manpreet is the resident of Montreal and was going to a spa in USA when she was stopped at the US border and so she could not go to the US.
- A Pakistani-American Khizr Khan who challenged Trump has cancelled his Toronto event saying authorities are creating problems as his travel privileges are being reviewed. Khizr said his son Humayun Khan, 27, died in 2004 fighting for the American forces in Afghanistan. Though a Pakistani by origin, Khizr is an American citizen and residing in that country for the last 30 years.
- NDP wants Prime Minister Trudeau to condemn Trump’s travel ban. Tom Mulcair in the House of Commons has said Trudeau must talk to Trump on this issue. Trump’s new travel ban has Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Libya on the list. Iraq has been taken out of it.
- PC leadership candidate Kelly Leitch has said if she wins the race she will ask certain questions from immigrants and stress for more screening. Some of the many questions she proposed are: Are men and women equal and entitled to equal protection? If people disagree with someone’s opinion should they resort to violence or not? When they come to Canada, will they work hard or find work easily. However, other PC leaders do not agree with it. Deepak Obhrai has said all Leitch questions are targeted towards Muslims. Leitch has denied saying she only wants to know if immigrants are aware of the Canadian values or not.
- The USA has released travel advisory for its citizens for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. India is also mentioned in it.
- The USA’s travel ban can event hit the Canadian PRs if they belong to those six Muslim countries mentioned in Trump’s travel ban document.
- A report shows though several inquiries have been made by the Chinese investors for buying property in Toronto but not much sales have taken place.
- The Dast team met with media and launched the Alcohol-free Challenge. A media person shared his story on the occasion saying while writing an article for News 24, he did not drink for a one month and realized its benefits. A large number of journalists attended the event that was launched last year for the first time in April. The organizer Baldev Mutta said soon statistics will be released showing if incidents related to drunk driving have dropped or not.
- Three people have been hospitalized after a house fire broke in Mississauga.
- A Brampton man has been charged for robbing a car near Mississuaga City Centre. Another man who was also involved was arrested as well. The two stole a Jeep Grand Cherokee that fell in a ditch. Police recovered the car in 15 minutes. The two arrested are 20-year-old and 24-year-old.
- The US and Israel talked about the strategic threats posed by Iran. In this regard Trump and Natanyahu held a detailed discussion on the phone.
- North Korea has said its missile launch was an exercise to target US bases in Japan.
- Tension between North Korea and Malaysia has intensified as both have placed ban on entry of their citizens in their countries. The tension started when Malaysia started investigation in the murder of North Korean leader’s half brother that ruined diplomatic ties between the two sides.
- Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said Afghanistan has failed to take action against terrorists and has warned the country for using its soil against Pakistan.
- Pakistan had closed the Afghan border but now has reopened it for a short while.
- Female legislators performed better than their male counterparts during proceedings of the Punjab provincial assembly between June 2013 and February 2017, said the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) on Tuesday. The report shows though women make up 20 per cent of assembly members, their presence in the provincial cabinet is only 11pc. They have been more regular in assembly attendance and have been more generous in contributing to the agenda and debates of the assembly. The attendance records showed that 69pc of women attended a sitting compared to 48pc of men. Each female lawmaker attended 111 sittings on average while each male lawmaker attended only 86 sittings. About 81% women took part in the proceedings by contributing to agenda or debates, compared to 80% men. Nearly one-third of public importance businesses were originated by women. The agenda initiated by women related to sectors such as governance, education, health and social welfare. They also highlighted matters related to women’s health, violence against women, female education and employment. The assembly took legislative action on a number of women-specific issues. It legislated for increasing representation of women in policy-making bodies as well as for protection of women against violence. The speaker of Punjab Assembly congratulated female lawmakers on their better performance in the provincial assembly, and said that the Punjab Assembly is committed to resolving the issues raised by women. He also gave all female lawmakers shields as an appreciation.
- Ex-servicemen held protest in support of Gurmehar Kaur and flayed RSS and ABVP saying her father lost his life in defending the country and so Gurmehar cannot be called anti-India.
- The Hurun Global Rich List India shows that 11 people have gone from India’s richie rich club since the demonetisation last November but Mukesh Ambani still remains the richest Indian with a net worth of $26 billion. India now has 132 billionaires with a net worth of $1 billion or more and their total wealth stands at $392 billion. The top 10 richest people include Ambani who is followed by the SP Hinduja and family, with a net worth of $14 billion, followed by Dilip Shanghvi, at the 3rd position with a wealth of $14 billion. Others include Pallonji Mistry at the fourth place at $12 billion, Lakshmi N Mittal at fifth position with $12 billion, Shiv Nadar at sixth position with $12 billion, Cyrus Poonawalla at seventh position with $11 billion, Azim Premji eighth with $9.7 billion, Uday Kotak ninth with $7.2 billion and David Reuben and Simon Reuben at the 10th place with $6.7 billion.
- A Sangrur woman who killed husband with ice-pick has been arrested.
- In the second Test, India won by 75 runs. Ashwin took six wickets. In the first innings India made 189/ 10, Australia made 276/ 10 in reply. In the second innings India made 274 while Australia could only clinch 112/10.
- PSL Chairman Najam Sethi has said World XI team will play T20 series in Pakistan in September this year.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized