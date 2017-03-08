SOUTH ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES MARCH 8TH 2017
- Today, March 8 is International Women’s Day. Here in Canada Prime Minister Trudeau marked the day by promising $650 million for reproductive health and rights around the world. The money, to be invested over the next three years will support projects on sex education, strengthen reproductive health services, and support family planning and contraceptives. It will also address issues such as sexual and gender-based violence, forced marriage, female genital mutilation, support right of women to get safe and legal abortions.
- Sophie Trudeau has suggested celebrating men in our lives on Women’s Day but she is facing backlash on it as women are saying why men had to be celebrated on International Women’s Day.
- Finance Minster Bill Morneau will present Federal Budget on March 22. Morneau said in the House of Commons: “”We want to move forward on our agenda and continue to be ambitious in helping Canadians. We know that the measures we put in place in Budget 2016 made a real difference for middle class Canadians, we can continue that going forward.”
- Ontario Teacher Jaclyn Mclaren has pleaded guilty for having sexual encounters with students. The court was told that McLaren exchanged sexual images with students also.
- An Indian citizen, the 42-year-old Balwinder Singh has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiring to support terrorist attacks in India, including assassination of an Indian government official, as part of the Khalistan movement. He was sentenced by US District Judge Larry Hicks in Reno.
- The parliament was told that 84% population in Pakistan still has no access to safe drinking water. The government was asked to take remedial steps.
- Pakistani senator Hafiz Hamdullah has told the Senate that some people are kidnapping Pakistani girls and taking them to Afghanistan and must be stopped. Imran Khan has also said the country needs to take a lot of steps for the betterment of women.
- In Sindh an 18-year-old was killed by her cousin who told police she had an affair with a man.
- Pakistan has justified closing its border with Afghanistan saying terrorists are constantly coming from there and attacking in Pakistan. Though Pakistan does not want war but even after repeated warnings Afghanistan is not doing enough. After repeated requests, Pakistan reopened its border for a short period.
- In UP and Manipur voting has entered in final phase. In UP 60% voting was recorded. Though in some areas voting started with delay but will be completed by tomorrow when exit polls will also come. Southasian PULSE will hold a special show at 7am on exit polls for UP, Manipur, Goa, Punjab, and Uttarakhand. Channel Y will also air details on 9:30am then at 7:30pm to 8:30pm. Channel Y will hold special transmission on Friday, March 10, starting 5pm.
- An ISIS flag was found near Lucknow terror suspect’s body, identified as Saifullah. According to police he was not directly linked to ISIS but wished to establish it in India. He was killed by the intelligence agencies. Another accomplice Al Qasim from Aligarh, an engineer and belonging to a good family was also killed. Saifullah’s father has refused to take his body for burial saying he has got nothing to do with a traitor. His sister Zarine was also shocked at the news saying she did not know her brother was involved in anti-India activities. She said the family has no relation with ISIS and India is their country so she also does not consider herself Saifullah sister. Saifullah was a commerce graduate from Manohar Lal College, got ISIS literature, from the internet and was radicalized.
- A newborn girl was abandoned in Jalandhar in a plastic bag. She was picked up by an orphanage.
- Air India will start Chandigarh-Kullu flight from March 27.
