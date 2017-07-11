South Asians Arrested In Taxi Driver Robbery

courtesy:- Peelpolice.ca

Peel Region– Investigators from the Central Robbery Unit have charged two males in relation to a taxi driver robbery that occurred in the City of Brampton.

On Sunday July 9, 2017, at approximately 2:20 a.m., police were advised that a taxi driver had been robbed in the area of Airport Road and Queen Street East. The victim, a 40 year-old male, had picked up two males as fares from a local banquet hall. The victim turned over his phone to the males so that they could make a phone call. The males then refused to return the phone back to the victim and all parties exited from the taxi. At this point the males punched the victim multiple times and fled the area with the victim’s phone.

Uniform Patrol, K9, and Criminal Investigation Bureau officers attended the scene and located the two suspects.

The victim suffered bruising and was assessed at a local hospital.

Gurjit SOHAL, a 18 year-old male from Brampton, was arrested and charged with one count of Robbery. Gurjit SOHAL was held for a bail hearing and appeared at Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Sunday, July 9, 2017.

Parwinder SOHAL, a 21 year-old male from Brampton, was arrested and charged with one count of Robbery. Parwinder SOHAL was held for a bail hearing and appeared at Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Sunday, July 9, 2017.



