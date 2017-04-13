SOUTHA ASIAN PULSE RADIO HEADLINES – APRIL 13TH 2017

1. Vaisakhi is being celebrated right across Canada and the world today.

2. PM Trudeau: On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating a joyful Vaisakhi

3. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has said he will not meet Canadian Defence Minister-Harjit Sajjan. Capt Amarinder Singh also called Harjit Sajjan a Khalistan sympathiser. He also said if Trudeau is a liberal, why does he not let him speak to the Punjabis in Canada. Meanwhile, Canadian High Commission in India in a statement has said that Capt Amarinder’s remarks on Canadian ministers are disappointing and inaccurate’. It also stated: “We regret that Chief Minister of Punjab is unavailable to meet with Canada’s Minister of Defence. But Punjab Chief Minister is welcome to visit Canada.” It is noteworthy that Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is visiting India and Punjab these days.

4. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wayne, Finance Minister Charles Sousa and all GTA Mayors are meeting to discuss the hot real estate market. They will also look into ways and means of cooling it down.

5. A woman was found dead and a man injured in an accident at the Bayview Village, Toronto.

6. Five people got injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Brampton. The incident took place at Highway 50 which is known for accidents.

7. US President Donald Trump has said US-Russia relationship may be at an all-time low but they might improve.

8. Sikhs in US launch million-dollar ‘We are Sikhs’ campaign to stop hate-fuelled attacks against them.

9. A journalism student was killed by a mob of 15 boys in Pakistan for ‘blasphemy’ in Mardan. Mardan Deputy Inspector General of Police Alam Shinwari said the dead student was accused of running Facebook pages which allegedly published blasphemous content though the student had denied earlier doing any such thing. Witnesses say he was first encircled and then beaten to death.

10. Pakistan Army has said it has been tasked to eliminate terrorists and so there will be no compromise on Kulbhushan Jadhav.

11. Pakistan Foreign Office has said the role of foreign agencies cannot be ruled out in disappearance of the retired Army officer Lt Col Habib Zahir. Zahir had retired from military and was invited for a job in Nepal where he disappeared.

12. India has said Pakistan is refusing to tell them how or where Jadhav is?

13. BJP won five of the 10 Assembly seats in by-elections while Congress won two. Akali Dal-BJP won the all important Delhi Rajouri Garden seat which was thought to be an AAP favourite but the party lost its seat.

14. Kejriwal has questioned the credibility of EVMs and has given ‘open challenge’ to EC saying EVMs can be hacked.

15. Captain Amarinder has said if EVMs could be manipulated, Badal would have been sitting there not him.

16. In an interview with a local TV channel, Capt Amarinder has said he disagrees with Modi Government’s hard line approach with Pakistan. Answereing a question on beef, he said what people eat in homes is their business. When asked that UP has launched Anti-Romeo Squads, will same be done in Punjab, Capt Amarinder if kids wish to enjoy and their parents have no objection, the state should also not interfere.

17. In Talwindo Sabo, the Vaisakhi celebrations and rally were lead by Sukhpal Khaira. Once again Bhagwant Mann was missing. Big events were also held across Punjab, Haryana, and the Golden Temple.

18. Virat Kohli has been declared match fit.

19. Today Kings Ix Punjab is facing Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 10.





