Southasian Pulse Radio Headline – June 8
- Debate on Canada’s new plan for defence is on after Minister Harjit Sajjan announced details yesterday but did not answer where will this money come from? In a 113-page report he informed the military is expand regular force by 3,500 personnel, Reserve Force by 1500, to ceiling of 71,500 and 30,000. The annual cash funding for defence will be increased by more than 70% in 10 years. It will grow from $18.9 billion in 2016-17 to $32.7 billion in 2026-27. National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces to have 20-year funding commitment. Royal Canadian Air Force will have full fleet of 88 advanced fighter jets.
- Toronto Star has accused that freedom of press is under threat by a group of city councillors in Brampton but vowed to continue pursuing the truth.
- It is election day in UK today and millions are voting though the recent terrorist attacks affected campaigns of various candidates.
- Death toll in Iranian terror attack has risen to 17. Iran has accused Saudi for this attack. A military alliance that was recently formed by KSA, did not have but Iran. At the meeting of Islamic countries recently Trump told KSA to single out Iran.
- Pakistan cannot take missing Colonel Habib’s case to ICJ in UN as it does not enough proof of him being captured by India.
- In the Panama Papers case, PML (N) is questioning why army men are included in JIT as it has one person from army intelligence and ISI. If these members are not removed, the ruling party will start thernas.
- Army Chief Bipin Rawat has said the Indian army is ready to fight against China and Pakistan simultaneously. He said the military can fight two and a half fight – two with these two countries and one at home.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for Kazakhstan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation summit (SCO).
- Rahul Gandhi was stopped to reach Mandsaur but he took a motorcycle to go there. However, he was arrested by police under security threats.
- A Ludhiana businessman Gill shot dead his wife, son, daughter and later killed himself. His daughter is in serious condition and Gill’s mother is in deep shock.
- In ICC Champions Trophy, India made 321/6 against Sri Lanka. India will reach the semi-final if it wins today. The highlight of today’s match is Dhawan’s 121 runs. Dhoni score 63 and Yadav 25. Today Kohli went on duck while Yuvraj scored 7 runs.
- Virat Kohli is the only Indian in Forbes list of highest paid athletes. He earns $22 million per year.
- The action-packed Hindi movie Raabta staring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon is releasing tomorrow.
- Fatima Sana Sheikh has been targeted for wearing swimsuit during Ramzaan while shooting for Thugs of Hindostan.
