Southasian Pulse Radio Headline – May 29
- Andrew Scheer won the Conservative leadership race over the weekend. The party showed the resolve to stay united to fight the 2019 elections. Andrew got 50.95 per cent of the vote against Maxime Bernier who was considered to be the frontrunner. Rona Ambrose also spoke on this occasion. Deepak Obhrai lost in the very first round along with Kelly Leitch. Though Bernier and Erin O’Toole gave a tough fight but also lost in the last round.
- NDP leadership candidates participated in a debate in Sudbury over the weekend. People heard Jagmeet Singh, Guy Caron, Niki Ashton, Charlie Angus, Pat Stogran and Peter Julian on the occasion. The party will hold elections in October this year.
- Niki Ashton has said about Scheer that will follow the same policies of Harper and nothing new will be brought to the front by the Conservatives.
- Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will unveil labour law reforms tomorrow that might include a $15-an-hour minimum wage, more paid vacation time and measures to make it easier for workers to unionize. The government will launch a response to the Changing Workplaces Review, which made 173 recommendations on improving job conditions for Ontarians. Ontario, however might not adopt all the proposals made in the 419-page review prepared by C. Michael Mitchell and John C. Murray.
- Ontario economy is getting better and will serve as Canada’s economic engine. Unemployment also is the lowest in the province in the last 16 years.
- Police has released an image of a man who is wanted in a Brampton sexual assault case. He called an 18-year-old girl in the parking lot whom he had met through an online dating app and tried to sexually assault her.
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Vatican with his wife Sophie. In a 30-minute meeting with Pope, he talked about reconciliation with indigenous people, religious diversity and climate change.
- The Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected Hussain Nawaz objections on the JIT probing Panama Papers.
- The IT system of PIA crashed because of which flights delayed and several bookings cancelled. Some PIA officials have also been arrested for human trafficking. They were involved in taking women from Afghanistan to England without proper papers.
- US spy chiefs have pointed out that Pakistan fear Indian influence in Afghanistan and can take China’s help to counter it.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France that is aimed at boosting India’s economic engagement with these nations and inviting more investment. In Germany, he will hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel under the framework of India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC). In Spain, he will hold meetings with business leaders. In Russia, Modi will hold meetings with President Vladimir Putin, the CEOs and business leaders. The two leaders met in Goa last year during a summit. Several Indian business leaders are travelling with Modi.
- NIA is probing the Kashmir separatists after a sting operation revealed they have ties with Pakistan. Their bank accounts and properties are being reviewed. the agency is also trying to see if they have any links with the 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed.
- Punjab Power and Irrigation Minister Rana Gurjit Singh’s cook, Amit Bahadur, in an e-auction of mining sites, won a contract worth IRs 26.51 crore. But this raised eyebrows as his annual salary is less than IRs100,000. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has asked for a judicial inquiry and asked Justice J S Narang to submit his report in one month adding the government has zero tolerance for corruption.
- Capt Amarinder Singh has indicated corruption in mining contracts have cost the state millions of rupees. The government will give contracts for 26 mines and generate IRs 300 crore. Last time only IRs40 crores were generated through these contracts.
- Due to the political interference of Punjab Transport Department, 5,000 illegal extensions are harming government companies that are facing losses.
- After 3 months of elections in Punjab, AAP chief Kejriwal is back in the state. He visited the Golden Temple along with Bhagwant Mann and HS Phoolka also. He discussed future course of action during a meeting with senior leaders.
- KPS Gill has been laid to rest with full state honours. Many policemen said Gill led by example and helped his juniors but human rights questions still remain. Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittoo has said terrorism ended in Punjab due to him. Navjot Singh Sidhu called Gill a sant adding no one could do what he did to end terrorism in Punjab. Respects were also paid by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
- Indian Sports Minister Vijay Goel has said a bilateral series between Indian and Pakistan is not possible in wake of cross-border terrorism. The meeting between the two sides is going on in Dubai. PCB has said it will take the case to court as they have already lost $60 million. Out of the five-match series, only one so far has taken place between the two sides. BCCI official Amitabh Choudhry wants to solve problems with Pakistan but the Indian government is not paying heed.
- Watch YuppTV for live matches on June 4 for the India-Pakistan match at the ICC Champions Trophy.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized