Southasian PULSE radio headlines – Apr 18
- Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan reached India and held meeting with Canadian High Commissioner to India Nadir Patel. He also held meeting with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
- Punjab CM Capt Amarinder’s tough stand: No Punjab Minister will accompany Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan during his Punjab visit and just a DC be sent to receive him on arrival in Punjab.
- Minister Sajjan will be in Punjab on April 21-22.
- Maclean’s Magazine highlighting the Sajjan-Capt issue has written Minister Harjit Sajjan’s India visit may be overshadowed by controversy and mentioned in detail Capt Amarinder’s NDTV interview where he said he will not meet Sajjan. The magazine has also quoted several other Punjab leaders. CBC radio has also discussed the issue.
- Ottawa Citizen newspaper has also highlighted Sajjan’s visit to India saying it is awkward homecoming for Minister Sajjan and also asked why does Canada so desperately needs India.
- Harjit Sajjan visited India Gate. Indian Defence Ministry earlier said it is cancelling the customary tri-service guard for Sajjan but later rolled red carpet for him.
- Media Adviser and minister of state to Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder has said Captain is right about Minister Harjit Sajjan.
- When asked by media what proof the Punjab government has on Sajjan’s sympathy for Khalistan, Capt’s media adviser said there is enough information available in the public domain but intelligence reports are confidential and cannot be shared.
- On the issue of Harjit Sajjan and Capt Amarinder, the opinion in Punjabi community remains divided.
- Some supporters of Capt Amarinder Singh while talking to Channel Y supported Capt’s stance adding as Capt’s entry to Canada was blocked, Sajjan cannot be welcomed in Punjab and if it does not make any difference to Sajjan, it does not affect Capt also.
- Average home price in Canada stood at $548,517 in March, up 8.2% from 2016. Toronto Mayor John Tory has said there are no magic answers to housing crisis.
- Police arrested a 22-year-old boy at 6am on Hwy 401 and impounded his car for speeding.
- A Sikh taxi driver Harjit Singh was abused and his turban taken off in New York by three passengers including a woman. They beat him and started crying. He called police who have assured to strict action against culprits.
- UK Prime Minister Theresa May has called for early election on June 8. Her party has a lead of 21% but has to access the sentiment after Brexit.
- North Korea has said it is ready to react to ‘any mode of war’ from US.
- Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation. Governor Geneneral David Johnston announced today that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit the capital region, Ontario and Nunavut from June 29 to July 1.
- Vijay Malliya who was arrested in UK has been granted conditional bail pending a deposit of 650,000 pounds. He is considered a fugitive by the Indian government as it owes IRs9000 crore loan to Indian banks.
- In Pakistan Supreme Court has set April 20, 2pm in the afternoon will announce decision on the Panamagate scandal.
- A new video on Mashal Khan shows his killers celebrated and pledged not to reveal the identity of his murderers.
- PTI chief Imran Khan has said no one will be allowed to misuse blasphemy laws again. People in Pakistan have condemned this and are united that those who committed the crime of killing Mashal should be punished, he said. Imran said KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak had ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident even before the Supreme Court took suo moto notice of the matter. He had said earlier that law of the jungle cannot be allowed to prevail. He visited Mashal’s family to assure them justice will be served.
- In Faisalabad University, a female student has complained that Professor Nasir Rasool sexually assaulted her. The professor has been sacked.
- US NSA Macmaster has asked Pakistan to end proxy wars against Afghanistan and India, stop terrorist activities emanating from its soil against those countries and resolve matters through dialogue. In an ISPR statement, Major general Asif Ghaffoor has said Pakistan is a victim of a state sponsored terrorism and fighting against this menace. Thus US NSA’a allegations are baseless.
- US NSA HR McMaster held meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and India NSA Ajit Doval and discussed ways to boost defence.
- With focus on Brics, China has softened his tone against India on Dalali Lama. China also is organsing a bigger summit – New Silk Road and has asked EU and India to join also. Western countries have already declined China’s one belt, one road strategy that will connect Africa, Asia, and Europe like Cpec adding it is more China-centric. Russia and Philippines have confirmed to join but India has made it clear unless China supports its stance of getting back Pakistan part of Kashmir also, it will not join China.
- Indian Prime Minister Modi and three to four of his cabinet ministers will participate in Brics summit.
- Twenty-seven of the 39 kidnapped girls were recovered in three days by UP Police. On finding out about this incident UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered police to recover the girls within seven days as some girls were even less than 18 years of age. Though police said the girls ran away with their boyfriends but media said as some girls are minor, they cannot be kidnapped. The incident shows how police can perform if top leadership is principled.
- RPS Bagga, BJP spokesperson has said BJP is winning in the internal poll survey of AAP. He said AAP has held several internal polls and know they cannot win.
- AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira has praised government of Capt Amarinder’s moves to depoliticise civil and police administration in Punjab.
- In the IPL match today, Gujarat Lions are facing Royal Challengers Bangalore. Batting first RCB score 213/2. Gujarat Lions still have to bat.
