Southasian PULSE radio headlines – Apr 25
- US is thinking of imposing 20% duties on Canadian softwood lumber and so Canada is looking for trade with different countries including China and India. According to estimates, the duties would affect $5 billion worth of softwood lumber imports from Canada.
- Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario in its report has said that Staff Sergeant with Peel Police BJ Sandhu was discriminated because of his race and was denied the opportunity for promotion in higher ranks. Baljiwan Sandhu is a decorated officer and is with Peel police force for the last 28 years looked for promotion to inspector in 2013. Ontario Human Rights Code in its ruling said: “The applicant’s race, ancestry, place of origin, and/ or ethnic origin were factors in his failure to be recommended for promotion in February 2013, and as such I find that the applicant has been subject to discrimination because of race.” According to details out of 33 applicants he was one of two who were not given the opportunity to compete for promotion. But whereas Sandhu had a vast experience, the other sergeant had minimal. Barry Swadron, one of Sandhu’s lawyers has said: “Rather than reward him by promotion to the senior ranks, his supervisors decided that his contribution was not ‘real policing’— a slap in the face of the mosaic which is Peel Region. BJ Sandhu is one of the most selfless persons I have ever met. In the face of discriminatory adversity, he persevered and became the backbone of diversity for the Peel Regional Police service.”
- US President Donald Trump has once again said Mexico border wall is a very important tool to stop drugs from entering USA.
- Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau is in China to further trade ties.
- A latest report shows that Iraq suffered highest terror attacks in 2015 as 6,960 died and 11,900 got injured. In Iraq, 2415 terror attacks took place followed by Afghanistan where 1715 terror incidents took place. Pakistan faced 1008 terror attacks while India 797. These attacks have greatly harmed the economy and billions of dollars have been lost in them.
- At least 10 people died and eight got injured when a passenger van hit landmine in Kurram Agency in Pakistan.
- CBI will probe its own director Ranjit Sinha for corruption charges.
- Maoists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans when they were eating food on Monday in Chhattisgarh. They used grenades, rocket launchers and crude bombs. About 25 personnel were killed in the attack while six others were injured.
- The Chinese government has told Muslim parents in the Xinjiang region not to choose names like Muhammad, Arafat, Mujahid, Medina and Jihad for their children in an effort to curb religious extremism. The Human Rights Watch has said: “This is the latest absurd restriction that the Chinese government has imposed on people in Xinjiang.”
- AAP leader Alka Lamba has said BJP is trying to lure away AAP legislators but the party is still strong in Delhi and BJP must refrain from such tactics.
- Kejriwal is talking to start a movement ‘if exit poll results prove true’. The recent exit polls showed BJP winning in the upcoming elections and AAP losing. He said if BJP wins, it will clearly show that EVMs were altered. He has told his workers to get ready for a movement.
- Government rolled red carpet for NRIs at Haryana Darshan who were offered air tickets, hotel stays and given other gifts. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said NRIs are interested in investing in the state and so they will be facilitated by the state government.
- Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said the state’s debt stand at IRs2.5 lakh crore and steps are being taken to take care of the financial situation.
- Finance Minister Manpreet Badal has said it is not possible to end ‘mafia raj’ in the first year.
- Punjab will put ultrasound centres under surveillance as pregnant women are being forced to abort girl child which is disturbing the gender balance in the state.
- Veteran journalist, PPS Gill has informed not much has changed in Punjab from the black rule of yester years because then AK 47 ruined Punjab’s peace and now it is drugs.
- In the first Test, Pakistan is in full control against West Indies. Batting first West Indies made 286/10 in the first innings. In reply Pakistan scored 407. In the second innings West Indies has made 87/4.
- In IPL 10, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians are at the top of the table while Kings Xi Punjab, Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions are in a do or die situation because they do not have enough points.
- In today’s IPL 10 match Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized