Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – April 19
- Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa, Toronto Mayor John Tory and Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau discussed yesterday to cool off the housing market. Sousa has said that real estate speculators will be a target for calming the housing market. He mentioned that sale of average families buying and selling or real estate agents’ system taking bids is not the answer. He said the main issue is housing shortage and high demand due to an influx of new residents, who buy multiple homes in new developments and resell later for profits. Tim Hudak, CEO of Ontario Real Estate Association CEO asked Ontario to allow municipalities to build more houses and to speed up permit approval. Also condo rents have been going up. Ontario is also considering a BC-style foreign buyers’ tax of 15%, and tax changes to discourage investors and speculators from sitting on vacant properties.
- A new report on Ontario auto insurance by finance ministry shows that Ontario drivers paid an average annual insurance premium in 2015 of $1,458 per vehicle, nearly 57 per cent higher than the national average of $930. Ontario NDP’s Deputy leader Jagmeet Singh has said that government must talk about this issue as Ontarians are paying the maximum premiums but are getting less benefits.
- Minister Sajjan has said India’s contribution to supporting peace has come at a great cost. Sajjan will visit his native village in Hoshiarpur tomorrow. Sajjan who is already in Punjab will visit the Golden Temple also. He was received by a deputy commissioner of police at the airport.
- Vice President Mike Pence has warned that the US will counter any North Korean attack with “overwhelming and effective” response.
- An Indo-American CEO has been asked to pay $135,000 to former domestic worker for abusing her.
- An IMF report says that Pakistan will grow at five per cent in 2017 and 5.2 per cent in 2018.
- Nearly 80 % of the then Sikh empire existed in modern-day Pakistan. This was said by Sikh author, Amardeep Singh adding 70 % of heritage had now crumbled into dust. His book ‘Lost Heritage: The Sikh Legacy in Pakistan’, presented on the second day of the fifth Islamabad Literature Festival, talks about these facts.
- In the Babri Masjid case the Supreme Court has revived criminal conspiracy charges against BJP’s Advani, Joshi, and others.
- In the triple talaq case a Muslim woman has complained that men on phone give talaq thrice and dismiss the marital relationship. She has hailed Prime Minister Modi’s decision to amend the law adding if nothing is done she will adopt Hinduism.
- Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has said though women put in the same effort but they are paid less. She said women deserve equal remuneration.
- Though Punjabis want help from Harjit Sajjan for resuming Amritsar-Toronto and Amritsar-Vancouver Flights but Air India has told High Court that the Amritsar-Birmingham flight incurred IRs133 crore loss in 10 months.
- Punjab’s AAP in-charge Gurpreet Ghuggi has said in 2019, Punjab’s party leaders will take command and Delhi government will only provide guidance to them. He also informed that the party has started preparing. On the issue of EVMs, Ghuggi said there can be flaws.
- In the Ludhiana City Centre scam, ED has moved High Court that seeks copies of FIR and challan on the issue.
- In IPL 10 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad are facing Delhi Daredevils today.
