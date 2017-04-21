Southasian PULSE radio headlines – April 21
- Debate between different segments of society is on if housing reforms introduced recently change anything in house prices in GTA. Whereas some have commended, others have commented not much will change.
- Harjit Sajjan has opened a new Canadian Consulate office in Chandigarh. Also present on the occasion was Canada’s High Commissioner Nadir Patel. Harjit also met with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. When media asked Khattar that Sajjan has been termed as a Khlistani sympathizer, he said he was not aware of it. Khattar also said the two talked about bringing Canadian investment and enhancing cooperation between Haryana and Canada. On the issue of water and SYL, Khattar said sent a report to the centre.
- Peel Police Chief is concerned over hate-motivated incidents in the region and has asked for maintaining calm.
- Inflation in Canada in March has come down to 1.6%, reason being that clothes prices came down. However, transportation prices went up 15%.
- ISIS has claimed responsibility for Paris shooting and a man has also been arrested. The same man was arrested earlier also but left for lack of evidence against him. Meanwhile, the politicians might use the issue of terrorism ahead of elections.
- Tariq Fatemi, Pakistani Prime Minister’s FO assistant has been found guilty of ‘leaking’ info to media about a security meeting that was attended by bureaucrats, ISI officials and the civil government. According to an article published by Dawn newspaper’s reporter Cyril Almeida the civil leadership took to task the military warning them to mend their ways as they were giving bad name of the country. The information was somewhat shared with the newspaper. The leak created rift between the government and the military. Even Cyril Almeida’s name was put on ECL but removed later.
- In the Panama Papers case, political parties are asking Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign. PTI chief Imran Khan will soon take out a bigger rally in this regard. PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami has also asked the prime minister to resign. However the ruling PML (N) has said as nothing has been proved against the prime minister and so Sharif will not resign.
- Supreme Court of Pakistan has cleared Maryam Nawaz’s name in Panama Papers case for lack of evidence.
- NIA court in India has issued non-bailable warrant against Zakir Naik for role in terror case. Foreign ministry is working on an extradition of Naik to bring him back from the Middle East and start a trial against him.
- In Tamil Nadu, a CBI investigation in the death of Jayalalithaa has been demanded.
- Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh held meeting with external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and his requests for opening another passport office in Nawanshahr to facilitate NRIs and their families in Doaba have been accepted. She also assured the Capt to look into the issue of blacklisted Sikh youth settled abroad. Acceptance for the Nawanshahr passport office has been given in addition to the recently sanctioned passport office in Patiala, to be inaugurated soon. Amarinder also said names of Sikh youth should also be removed from the government’s blacklist and Swaraj assured she will take up the issue with home ministry.
- Amarinder also met with Israeli ambassador Daniel Carmon and talked about setting up Punjab-Israel working groups to boost cooperation in security, agriculture and trade. The ambassador told the chief minister that Israel is interested in expanding ties with Punjab and extend business opportunities for the Israeli private sector. The Israeli envoy also showed interest in technological cooperation, with a possibility of setting up an IT and communication hub in Punjab.
- In a rape case, Gurdaspur ex-SP Salwinder has surrendered and sent to custody.
- Giani Gurmukh Singh has been removed as jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). He has been criticizing SGPC and also pointed fingers at Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The decision was taken by the 15-member SGPC executive led by President Kirpal Singh Badungar. Two of the executive members reportedly were against the decision. Badungar said Giani Gurmukh Singh did not follow Sikh sentiments by not attending meetings of the clergy. This included a recent meeting where 39 leaders were given punishment for violating an edict of the highest temporal seat Akal Takht by seeking poll support from Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda. Giani Gurmukh Singh had boycotted the meeting for holding them behind closed doors and not in front of the public adding his conscience does not allow him to do so.
- In IPL 10, Gujarat Lions takes on Kolkata Knight Riders today.
- The first Test match between Pakistan and West Indies starts today.
- Diljit Dosanjh has bought a private jet. He said now he does not have to depend on other airlines.
