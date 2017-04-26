Southasian Pulse radio headlines – April 26
- A Canadian soldier died in an accident during a training session near Wainwright. Three others got injured in this incident.
- Canadian senator Salma Attallah Jan was looted in Islamabad by two motorcyclists who snatched her handbag that had $4,200 Canadian dollars and IRs62,000 Pakistani rupees. The bag also had her credit card, Canadian senator’s card and a pearl necklace. Salma was made senator in Stephen Harper’s government. Her father also is associated with the ruling PML (N) in Pakistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw province.
- Woodbine Entertainment has launched a ‘City within a City’ development Plan. Alsong with racetracks, it will have a shopping mall and several other tourist attractions.
- ICCC hosted reception for Dr CP Gurnani, CEO Tech Mahindra at Novotel hotel last night. The event was attended by a large number of guests including Arun Srivastava, ICCC President and Indian Consul General in Toronto Dinesh Bhatia and Harshendra Soin, Senior VP and Country Head Tech Mahindra. In a career spanning 35 years, CP has held several leading positions with HCL Hewlett Packard Limited, Perot Systems (India) Limited and HCL Corporation Ltd. CP was chosen as the Ernst and Young ‘Entrepreneur of the Year [Manager]’, CNBC Asia’s ‘India Business Leader of the Year’, Dataquest ‘IT person of the Year’ – for the year 2013, Business Standard ‘CEO of the Year’ 2014, ‘Best CEO of the Year’ at the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2015 and ‘Asia One Global Indian of the Year – Technology’ 2016. On April 6, 2016, CP was appointed Chairman of NASSCOM for 2016-2017. CP has also been felicitated with an honorary Doctorate degree by Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology. CP, along with his wife Anita, have founded ‘Titliyan’, an NGO located in Noida spreading smiles, happiness and education to more than 140 under privileged children.
- Sikh Heritage month was celebrated in Brampton and five individuals were given awards. The event was attended by Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey and Councilor Gurpreet Dhillon among others. Honourees to be recognized at this year’s event were, Avtar Kaur Aujla. he was the first Brampton South Asian city councillor who served between 2000-2003; Bikramjit Singh Gill, a Brampton resident who started playing Division 1 NCAA at Ball State University in Indiana; Harvinder Kaur Bajwa, a disability rights advocate, fundraiser and founder of Canadian South Asians Supporting Independent Living (C-SASIL); Manvinder Singh Sahota, a Brampton-raised basketball player who has competed in the NCAA, across North America and internationally, and Rupan Singh Bal: A Canadian, Punjabi actor and comedian.
- Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar during an interview to Wall Street journal has said his country will try to reduce a two-year tension between them. He rejected the allegations of Lt Gen McMaster who recently visited the region where he said Pakistan must stop proxy war against India and Afghanistan. He said Pakistan is reviewing its policy with the USA and vice versa. Dar informed Pakistan’s worked hard in executing operations after 9/11 and is still fighting against terrorism.
- BJP won big in Delhi civic polls while AAP was second. BJP won 180 seats while AAP clinched only 48 while Congress got 27. This is BJP’s third victory.
- After Delhi civic polls results, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari has said Kejriwal must resign from his post and BJP will clean Delhi in four months.
- AAP leader Manish Sisodia has said BJP won due to EVM wave, not Modi wave. However, AAP’s Alka Lamba has rejected the allegation and even Kejriwal has not commented on the issue. On this occasion Bhagwant Mann has said one cannot blame EVMs for loss and the party needs to do its introspection.
- BJP leader Nitin Gadkari has said winning and losing is part of democracy and one must accept mandate of the people with maturity.
- Yogendra Yadav after AAP’s defeat in MCD said about Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi has ‘rejected CM, elected PM’.
- Congress leader Sheila Dikshit has said each time the party loses, it learns something. She informed that she was not called to lead and so he was absent from all rallies.
- Congress leader Ajay Maken has said he is responsible for Congress’ defeat; in MCD elections though the party’s vote share has increased but the fact is the party could not win. He said for one whole year he will work in Congress as a worker without holding any position.
- BJP has announced there will be no victory celebrations in wake of the recent CRPF jawans’ death in Maoist attacks.
- AAP leader Bhagwant Mann has blasted the party saying he told Kejriwal that party’s high command is responsible for defeat in Punjab. He said the party committed historic blunder in Punjab elections for not announcing the chief ministerial candidate. He held 400 rallies where people were showed empathy towards them but AAP contested the elections without naming its captain. He also said there is no use finding fault with the EVMs as overconfidence in party high command has let AAP down. Mann added bringing Jarnail Singh from Delhi was wrong as it created a lot of confusion. He informed that he was taking off from party and leaving for US for some time to meet kids there.
- AAP leader HS Phoolka has slammed Mann’s comments saying they were not essential at this point in time.
- Though three months have passed but just now police has released sketches of two Maur blasts’ suspects.
- A Sikh lawyer has been given the Order of British Empire Award. Jasvir Singh, a young London-based barrister engaged in inter-faith communication and other social activities, received the OBE from Prince William. Singh said the experience was humbling.
- The Sikh regiment plan in British army has been dropped again in UK. In 2007, the proposal was abandoned after the Commission for Racial Equality argued that a separate Sikh regiment would create segregation. But it has been said that the army is considering a range of options to better recognise the historical contribution of Sikh soldiers during the World War II, whilst ensuring that UK continues to adhere to current anti-discrimination legislation. There are nearly 160 Sikhs in Britain’s armed forces. A British Armed Forces Sikh Association was formed in 2014. More focus is being paid to have an extensive programme of engagement activity with the Sikh community.
- Cricketer Harbhajan Singh has lashed out at a Jet Airways pilot who used abusive language. According to Singh he misbehaved with two passengers where one was physically challenged. Singh has tweeted to Modi asking him to take action against the pilot.
- In IPL 10, Rising Pune Supergiant is facing Kolkata Knight Riders today.
- ICC held a meeting in Dubai and passed new rules passed. BCCI received a massive as the majority voted for a change in governance and revenue structures. On the first day of the ICC Board Meeting in Dubai, both the change in governance structure and to revamp revenue model. The BCCI lost the vote on ‘governance and constitutional changes’ by a 1 to 9 margin while on the revenue model, India lost with 2 to 8 margin. India has already missed deadline of announcing its squad for the Champions Trophy in UK and has not even asked for extension.
