Southasian Pulse radio headlines – April 27
- Ontario’s Finance Minister Charles Sousa is expected to present a balanced budget today with not so much taxes and measures to control the real estate market.
- The woman who perched on a crane yesterday, has said she does this for fun but police has charged her with mischief. She is appearing in court today as police has charged her in six cases. Yesterday the police and firefighters had to work hard to bring her down from the crane.
- In Brampton a man robbed National Bank located at Maclaughlin Rd and Queen at 2pm yesterday. Police is investigating the matter.
- Peel Police has warning that a man, 25-year-old, 5ft 10″ is robbing homes in affluent areas of Mississauga and Brampton. The suspect has two different vehicles – a silver 2003 Nissan Altima with Ontario license plate CBLK783, and the second vehicle is a white or silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra. Police has informed he primarily takes jewelry.
- Trump for now has decided to keep Nafta for now after Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau talked to Trump. Trump and Trudeau also discussed dairy and lumber trade. But Trump administration has said Nafta agreements might be renegotiated. If terms are not agreed upon, US will pull out of it.
- Trump has cut corporate tax from 35% to 15%. The promise was made during his election campaign.
- Nikki Haley, US representative in UN has met with the Indian representative in UN Akbaruddin to discuss the India-US cooperation saying more cooperation is required.
- An Indian national has pleaded guilty to call centre scam in the US.
- PTI chief Imran Khan has said the government offered him PRs10 billion to keep quiet on Panama case. He said a close ally of Shahbaz Sharif came with the offer. Government has taken these as serious allegation and detailed investigation is being asked.
- Maryam Nawaz has called PTI Chief Imran Khan a ‘liar’ adding these allegations are wrong. State Minister for Information has also termed those allegations wrong saying Imran is indulging in bad politics. Meanwhile, media is also asking Imran to tell the name of the person who offered him bribe. Imran in reply has said he will inform on right time and at the right place.
- DIG of Mardan police has informed they have arrested the shooter who killed Mashal Khan, 23, a journalism student of Wali Khan University. He was killed under a blasphemy pretext. More investigations are underway.
- Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and US Lt Gen McMaster tackled thorny issues during their meeting at the White House.
- Wasim Akram will join Imran Khan’s Karachi rally.
- Veteran actor Vinod Khanna, also a BJP politician died today at 70. He was battling blader cancer.
- Kejriwal has urged the newly elected AAP members in Delhi to promise they will not leave the party and if someone is offering them anything, they must inform the party. In the recently held MCD elections, BJP won 181 seats, AAP 48 and Congress only 30. Kejriwal said AAP is a clean movement and must be kept that way. Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also present on the occasion.
- AAP’s Punjab in-charge Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak have resigned after the party loss in Punjab and now in Delhi loss. Both have said they will serve the party as workers. The decision has been welcomed by Sukhpal Khaira saying if such decisions are made, AAP would be able to win in 2019.
- AAP leader Ashish Talwar has also resigned as Delhi in-charge and taken responsibility for the party’s loss in Delhi.
- Five people including a captain has been killed in a suicide attack in Kashmir’s Kupwara area.
- Though land was allocated for the IIM three years ago in Amritsar but not a brick has been laid for it.
- Under a tankhah order, Congress and Akali leaders were asked to do sewa at Golden Temple and they did.
- Sukhbir Badal has said Congress is indulging in politics of vengeance. Gurvinderjit Singh Lali, an Akali worker was first beaten up badly. He died in the hospital. The incident has upset Akali workers. Badal said the FIR registered against four accused belong to Congress adding torture against Akali workers should be stopped.
- Feud between ICC and BCCI continues. ICC has offered $390 million to BCCI but the latter is demanding $450 million. Earlier BCCi was getting $571 million.
- In IPL 10, Royal Challengers Bangalore clash with Gujarat Lions today.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized