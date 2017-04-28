Southasian Pulse radio headlines – April 28

Ontario’s Finance Minister Charles Sousa presented a balanced budget yesterday and said Canada’s economy is the best among G-7 nations. The budget also offered free prescription drugs for children and youth. The budget increased healthcare investments by $11.5 billion in the next three years. It also mentioned construction of two new hospitals in Windsor and Niagara and renovations for Hamilton and Mississauga facilities. Sousa said employment in 2017 is forecast to increase by 1.3 per cent, or 94,000 net new jobs will be created. Infrastructure spending will be $190 billion over a 13-year period. Under OSAP graduates can now begin repaying their loans after they start earning $35,000 a year, up from $25,000 set earlier.

Daycare: A pledge to open 100,000 new child-care spaces with a quarter of those spots set to open this year.

Rent control: Eliminating the 1991 ‘loophole’ and extending rent control to all rental units in Ontario, in addition to other measures to help protect tenants and keep costs affordable.

Foreign buyers tax: Introducing a 15 per cent Non-Resident Speculation Tax (NRST) in an effort to make housing more affordable.

Basic income: A plan to study basic income, with pilot projects in Hamilton, Lindsay and Thunder Bay. The annual payment is set at $16,989 for single individuals, or $24,027 for married couples. An additional $6,000 per year will be provided to individuals with disabilities.

Ontario Chamber of Commerce and Brampton Board of Trade one side have appreciated it but said the budget is back to balance but not prudent as the government has not announced how it will create surplus in the coming days. Mayor John Tory has said the budget does not fulfill needs of Toronto. But this morning Premier Kathleen Wynne has the infrastructure spending will help Toronto a lot. Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey also welcomed the budget saying it will help the city’s transit, healthcare, infrastructure, children and youth under new plan. Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has also welcomed the budget as a lot has been allocated for hospital funding that will help them in their renovation and expansion. She also welcomed fair housing plan and foreign buyers tax. She said in February she met Sousa and told him of the city’s demands that have been fulfilled. Peel Police Board Chair Amrik Alluwalia who was elected for the post in 2011 for three years and now again has been given one year extension. Canadian GDP stands still though it grew by 2.5% in February compared to last year. Trump has said that conflict with North Korea is US’ ‘biggest worry’ and a major conflict can take place. USA has already slapped some sanctions on North Korea. China is also worried about North Korea and putting some sanctions against it as the latter is gathering a lot many nuclear weapons. Trump has said that the Saudis are not giving their fair share for their defence to the USA and must put in some more. He is expected to meet the Saudi and Israeli leadership ahead of the Nato meeting. Indian business tycoon Sajjan Jindal has met Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif in Murree with media and opposition questioning the timing of this meet. On arrival from Afghanistan, Jindal was welcomed by Nawaz Sharif’s son Hassan Nawaz. PTI’s chief whip Shireen Mazari has asked if Jindal is above law and how is he travelling to Lahore and Islamabad. She has asked foreign office to explain if it is a business or private visit. media is also asking if Indian Prime Minister Modi has sent him with message for Kulbhushan Yadav’s release. Rubbishing all rumours Mariam Nawaz took to twitter saying: “Mr Jindal is an old friend of the Prime Minister. Nothing ‘secret’ about the meeting and should not be blown out of proportion. Thank you.” Jindal heads the JSW Group that deals in steel and energy. His younger brother Naveen Jandal is a politician in India. It has ben said that it might have been Jindal who facilitated the impromptu December 25 meeting between Modi and Sharif. Journalist Barkha Dutt also wrote in her book that Modi and Sharif met through him. A study shows that India is on track to knock Britain out of the world’s top five economies and even leave behind Germany. The father of 24-year-old Capt Ayush has said the government must do something or the countries sons will keep on dying. Capt Ayush died in an attack in Kupwara. A new survey finds Karnataka is the most corrupt state in India. In most corrupt states Karnataka is no one, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, J&K and Punjab is on number five. In the least corrupt states Himachal Pradesh is on number one followed by Kerela and Chhattisgarh. AAP is planning a new strategy and will not blame the EVM machines. Also Modi bashing will stop. After BJP’s big victory in Delhi and UP, AAP has decided to tackle Modi with a different strategy. Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh said he worked hard to win in Punjab but adding success has many fathers, failure has none. that is why he decided to resign as Punjab AAP incharge. Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has appreciated Yogi for cutting 15 holidays. Sisodia said same will be done in Delhi and has already talked to the chief secretary in this regard. Currently the centre gives 17 holidays but people say only three national holidays are enough, the rest should be ended. Punjab government has reduced security of 244 leaders and freed 550 cops in state for regular work. Opposition has hit back saying it can harm them keeping in view the violent past. But the government has said it will reduce VIP security even further. Shiv Sena in Punjab held a huge protest rally on National Hwy 1 and burnt Pakistan flag saying the government must take action against that country. In Jalandhar, IRs44,000 were looted from an ATM machine. In IPL 10 match, captain Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa stared as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Daredevils by seven wickets to gain top spot. In the second IPL 10 match Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 26 runs against Kings XI Punjab.

Related posts: