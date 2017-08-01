Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 1
- Glen Murray has left the portfolio of Environment Minister and Chris Ballard has taken over this position. This signals trouble for Kathleen Wynne’s Liberal party. Though Murray wished the Liberal party well but told the press it is time for him to move on.
- In the fundraising efforts, the Conservative Party has raised $4,073,665, the Liberals raised $3,023,955 and the NDP $825,985 in the second quarter. NDP’s Jagmeet Singh has raised $356,784 as an individual contribution, despite entering the race in mid-May. Charlie Angus has raised $123,577; Niki Ashton $70,156; Guy Caron $46,970 and Peter Julian $28,673 in the second quarter.
- Over 9,000 Punjabis, who entered the US illegally, are awaiting asylum or refugee status. Of the 3,36,155 applications filed by illegal immigrants for acquiring the refugee /asylum status between 2012 and 2016, 9,397 were Indians, and 95% were Punjabis.
- Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been elected as the new Pakistan prime minister. He thanked the people of Pakistan after winning the elections. Shahid did not face much opposition and received 221 votes. Naveed Qamar of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) got 47 votes, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf got 33 while Jamaat-e-Islami’s Sahibzada Tariqullah managed just four votes.
- MNA Ayesha Gulalai has announced that she will quit the PTI on Tuesday. Gulalai cited ill-treatment of women in the party as the reason for her decision. She said she told party leadership about her problems but no action was taken so she had to take this decision.
- PTI Chairman Imran Khan avoided taxes via an offshore company, Pulitzer prize winning journalist Frederik Obermaier said in a tweet yesterday. “Just for the record: Mr Khan avoided United Kingdom taxes via an offshore company,” Obermaier, who was also a part of the team that unearthed the Panama Papers, said. Niazi Services, the offshore company mentioned in the tweet, is already under discussion in an ongoing case before the Supreme Court seeking the disqualification of the PTI chief.
- Pakistan to hold NA-120 bye-election for seat vacated by Sharif on September 17.
- LeT commander Abu Dujana has been killed by the Indian security forces in Pulwama encounter.
- Lalu Parsad calls Nitish Kumar, Paltu Ram (turncoat). Even Congress is questioning that once Kumar used to say that Narendra Modi is destroying India and today he has joined the BJP.
- Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Modi has said he will present proofs against Lalu Parsad soon and take action against his corruption.
- Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur has said she will decide to join police force after asking her parents. She is meeting Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh soon.
- AAP leader Bhagwant Mann has stressed the need for more IITs in Punjab adding though announcement was made earlier but nothing has been done. If IITs are set-up, Punjabi youth will not go abroad to seek jobs. He stressed upon opening more education institutes in the province.
- An AAP MLA has called the harassment complaint against him by a woman a conspiracy woman to defame him. But Punjab police is investigating the matter. AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira has also called it a political revenge. In Delhi also several such complaints were filed against AAP MLAs and in particular thrice against one.
- The body of one of the two Indians killed in Sacremento, USA has reached Mohali, Punjab. According to reports, Simranjit Singh, 20, who worked at a gas station in Sacremento, was gunned two days ago. He had gone to the USA last year to meet his elder sister, who lived in Sacremento. Simranjit Singh’s father, Ranjit Singh Bhangu, is a retired PSEB official and resides in Sector 70. Ranjit Singh and his wife were in New Zealand to meet one of their daughters. Bhangu said he will never go to USA.
- For a long time it was being asked who killed the Faridkot rice mill owner. Now a gangster through FB has taken responsibility of this murder. It is being asked why Punjabi youth is joining gangs.
- The Olympics committee has announced that the 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris and 2028 in Los Angeles. LA will be organising the Olympics for the third time.
- India will play its second Test against Sri Lanka from Thursday, August 3. India leading series by 1-0.
- Indian cricket team is set to play a record 23 international matches at home between September and December. According to the BCCI, Indian cricket team will play five ODIs and three T20 Internationals against Australia from September end to mid of October. The series will be followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is against New Zealand. The series against the Black Caps Kiwis will begin late in October and conclude in the first week of November. The home season will end in December with three Tests, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka. After that, Virat Kohli and his men fly down to South Africa.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized