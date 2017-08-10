Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 10
- Over the weekend motorcyclists blocked highways 401 and 400. OPP is appealing people to come forward if they have details about them.
- ISIS has warned that it will attack in Iran. Iran has beefed up its security.
- UAE has stopped Qatar Airways to use its airspace.
- USA has announced more sanctions against Venezuela.
- After long tensions, Pak-Afghan trade is expected to resume soon.
- Nawaz Sharif’s motorcade has reached Jehlum. While there, he addressed the crowd and added: For 70 years, no prime minister has been allowed to complete his tenure. This is not an insult of your prime ministers, but of the 200 million people of Pakistan. You vote a prime ministers into power, and some dictator and some judge comes along and rips up your ballot paper and hands it back to you.
- Four new cabinet ministers have been sworn-in in Pakistan taking the total number to 47.
- Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s wife Tehmina has urged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to fire his failed media team.
- Defence Minister Arun Jaitley has said China is still living in 1962 and is not awared that the Indian forces are fully prepared and are highly professional.
- On the 75th anniversary of Quit India Movement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met veterans and paid homage to them for their sacrifices.
- Ahmed Patel, who won recently has said his party’s next target is winning Gujarat assembly elections taking place by year-end. Patel got the required 44 votes to regain his post.
- Vice President-elect M Venkaiah Naidu has called the view that there is a sense of insecurity among minorities in the country, as mentioned by the outgoing Vice President Hamid Ansari as ‘political propaganda’. He was responding to Ansari’s remarks in a TV interview that there was unease and a sense of insecurity among Muslims in the country, and that “ambience of acceptance” is now under threat. Naidu said: “Some people are saying minorities are insecure. It is a political propaganda. Compared to the entire world, minorities are more safe and secure in India and they get their due.” Naidu also did not agreed that there is growing intolerance. He said Indian society is the most tolerant in the world and it is because of tolerance democracy is so successful. Naidu also added: “If you single out one community, other communities will take it otherwise. That is why we say all are equal. Appeasement for none justice for all. They (minorities) got in prominent positions including constitutional responsibilities because there is no discrimination, and also on account of their merit. India is secular not because of political leaders but because of its people and civilisation.”
- In Uttarakhand, rains have damaged property and several bridges have broken.
- An explosive and a letter was found in the B3 coach of the Akal Takht Express, which was going to Amritsar in Punjab from Howrah in West Bengal.
- RJD leader Kedar Rai and a close ally of Lalu Parsad in Bihar has been shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was on morning walk in Danapur.
- The Counter-Intelligence wing of Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the Anti-Terror Squad of Madhya Pradesh Police, have arrested three Khalistan Liberation Force militants from Gwalior. Their identities have also been revealed. They were believed to be supplying arms to the members of a terror group recently nabbed by Punjab Police. The terror module was run by a Canada-based person also.
- Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira has informed media in a press conference that the initiative to save farmers by asking NRIs to chip in was taken some time back by AAP. On this occasion, Surjit Singh, father of an Australia-based NRI Rashpal Singh, handed over a cheque for IRs2 lakh to a victim family of Davinder Singh. Other donors included Jeet Singh Kular from the US, Dashmesh Singh Pannu of Sidhwan Bet and Manjit Singh Ghuman from the Netherlands.
- In Chandigarh stalking case, the court has sent Vikas Barala and Ashish Barala on a two-day remand.
- VP Sandhu has been appointed as Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh.
- The third Test between India and Sri Lanka will start tomorrow. India has already won the series by 2-0.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized