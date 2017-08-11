Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 11
- Canadian Denis Shapovalov, 18, upsets Rafael Nadal at Rogers Cup. He lives in Richmond Hill. He Nadal is his idol and it is a dream come true to defeat him.
- Trump has said that the US military is ‘locked and loaded’ to strike North Korea. China and other countries are trying to diffuse this situation.
- The USA intends to tighten its Pakistan policy as Afghanistan and India have constantly been complaining to the US to destroy terrorist safe havens in that country as terrorists are attacking from Islamabad’s soil.
- Ivanka trump will lead the US delegation to India Global entrepreneur summit. The US and India will co-host the three-day event in Hyderabad, in India’s south, with the idea of bringing together representatives from the startups around the world and global leaders. Modi had earlier extended an official invitation to Ivanka Trump to attend the summit while he was in Washington, DC, in June and said he was looking forward to her presence at the conference.
- In China at least 36 people have died in tunnel and several have been injured.
- In Karachi, a police officer and his guard was shot dead.
- Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif talked to his supporters saying he was removed from office wrongly and he has come in the people’s court. During the rally a 9-year-old child was killed by Sharif’s motorcade.
- Fight between Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz on social media has intensified. Whereas Imran Khan alleged that Sharif is taking out a corruption rally, Maryam said Imran Khan is irrelevant in politics.
- Tehmina Durrani, wife of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had said that Nawaz Sharif’s media personnel are giving him bad advice. It was thought that may be she commented after it is being decided that Shahbaz will not be the next prime minister. media speculated that perhaps there is rift within the family. However, she clarified that air saying everyone has the right to speak up.
- Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz will be contesting elections from NA 120 by-election. Dr Yasmine Rashid is PTI’s nominee.
- PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto has said democracy is not in danger in Pakistan only Nawaz Sharif is.
- Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s oath-taking ceremony took place this morning that was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also. Modi said Naidu is well aware of the working of Rajya Sabha and will work well.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said Hamid Ansari is free to pursue core thinking after former vice-president commented on Muslims feeling insecure in the country.
- J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has informed after her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the special status of the province will not be changed. She also said there is no interference in the PDP-BJP alliance and Article 370.
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said former Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav has every right to take his own decision as to where his loyalties lie, adding the decision to form an alliance with the BJP was made with the consent of the entire party.
- Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra was ousted from Delhi assembly after he questioned Kejriwal’s absence from the house and avoiding pinching questions.
- The body of Buxar district magistrate Mukesh Pandey was found near the railway tracks here. In the note, he said he was fed up with his life. the note said: “I am committing suicide in district centre area of Janakpuri in west Delhi…by jumping off the 10th floor of the building. I am fed up with life and my belief on human existence has gone, my suicide note is kept in a Nike bag in room 742 of a five-star (name withheld) hotel in Delhi. I am sorry, I love you all! Please forgive me.”
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid growing speculation over the merger of the two factions of the AIADMK in the state. A resolution passed in the meeting said Dhinakaran’s elevation to the post. BJP is trying to solidify its situation in Tamil Nadu also after Gujarat.
- Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh reached in Malwa to examine whitefly attack on crops. He also told the people that the government is trying to get farmers’ loans waived off. Sunil Jakhhar and others accompanied him.
- In the Chandigarh stalking case, police took Vikas Barala to the same spot and recreated the whole scene.
- BJP MLA Kiran Kher has said the Chandigarh stalking case should not be given political colour as it is the matter of law and order, and must be tackled jointly.
- The third Test between India and Sri Lanka starting today at 12:30am. India has already won the series by 2-0.
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been released and getting good reviews.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized