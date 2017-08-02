Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 2
- A Statistics Canada Census 2016 shows more Canadians are living alone and without children and Canadians are becoming more bilingual, linguistically diverse. It has also been noted that more children are opting to live with their parents.
- A Reuters report asks: Can Jagmeet Singh be a danger for Prime Minister Trudeau in 2019?
- It has been learnt that profits of the Restaurant Brands International Inc. is down and so they have decided to increase prices of their food products. The company owns Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Some employees have said the companies are not being managed well and costs are rising but the management has rejected this allegation.
- Ontario’s Superior Court has ordered a 6,600-square-foot Brampton monster home at the centre of a four-year dispute to be demolished.
- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said the US is willing to talk to North Korea.
- The New York-based credit rating agency Moody’s has said political instability will hurt Pakistan’s economy. It expressed fears that Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification as a member of parliament in the Panama Papers case could pose risks to continuity of policies in Pakistan and might impact adversely on its rating. “If heightened political uncertainty and strife among the various branches of government disrupt the administration’s economic and fiscal agenda, macroeconomic stability and the government’s access to external finance could be impaired, weighing on Pakistan’s credit profile,” the agency said.
- Opposition in Punjab is against Shahbaz Sharif becoming the next prime minister. Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan suggested to the PML-N leadership in an all-important consultative meeting in Murree on Monday: “The focus of the party will divert from its development agenda to the electoral game for the rest of the present assemblies’ term if Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, successfully delivering in the electoral base of the party, is elevated to the office of prime minister. We should not force upon ourselves a 45-day [electoral] disturbance after one was imposed on us last Friday,” he told Dawn in a reference to the Supreme Court decision of disqualifying Nawaz Sharif as prime minister on July 28. He claimed that the party leadership had promised to give a serious consideration to this and two legal submissions of his once Shahid Khaqan Abbasi assumed the charge as the prime minister.
- Pakistan’s new prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his first speech has presented a huge agenda that cannot be completed within 45 days. He met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Murree and has decided to announce new cabinet soon.
- Imran Khan’s supporters upset after female MNA alleges misbehave: Ayesha Gulalai, legal notice to her, must apologise, must leave national assembly seat, urge EC to denotify her seat; Gulalai said
- Pakistan Supreme Court has recommended filing of reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his children with NAB.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked all states to follow the example of union territories of Chandigarh and Puducherry, who have closed the public distribution system (PDS) and successfully implemented the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme.
- Jammu and Kashmir police have asked Pakistan High Commission in Delhi to claim the body of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Abu Dujana, killed by the security forces on Tuesday. But Pakistan has denied taking it in.
- The BJP has demanded that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee either come clean over corruption allegations against her nephew TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee or resign from her post. Union minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that Abhishek received IRs1.15 crore when he was director in the firm Leaps and Bounds Pvt Ltd from a realtor Raj Kishore Modi, who is under probe for criminal activities, including land grabbing.
- Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has offered Police job to Harmanpreet Kaur for her stellar performance in ICC Women’s World Cup in England but she has not decided as yet.
- The video of a Punjab cop who thrashed a vendor has gone viral. Inquiry has been ordered into this matter.
- Sukhpal Khaira has said Congress has made false promises and no big action has been taken against drug smugglers.
- Car-borne men and a woman fled with PCR cop’s carbine in Punjab.
- Locals thrashed a driver after his truck hit a motorcycle in Ludhiana, Punjab.
- The second Test between India and Sri Lanka starts at 12:30am tomorrow, August 3.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized