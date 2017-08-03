Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 3
- Canada has strengthened its team prior to Nafta negotiations with USA on August 16.
- The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to extend proxy voting to overseas Indians. The government will soon bring a bill that will amend the Representation of the People Act to make proxy voting for NRIs a reality. Nearly 16 million NRIs will be then able to vote in Indian elections by appointing proxies residing in their constituencies to cast their votes.
- Toronto home prices have fallen by 40% for third month in a row. The average selling price for all home types combined was up by five per cent year-over-year to $746,218
- More than 3,300 asylum seekers have entered Quebec from the US. An estimated 1,174 asylum seekers arrived in Quebecin July this year compared to just 180 in July last year. The CBSA has since set up a command post near the Lacolle border crossing to screen and control the influx of refugees. Many refugees will stay at the Olympic Stadium for a number of weeks while their papers are being verified. Between 100 and 450 beds will be installed inside the stadium, and accommodations like showers and food is being provided to these refugees. These refugees, including families with young children, are leaving the US to avoid President Trump’s threat to standing immigration policy as they do not have the necessary documents.
- In a Brampton accident, three teenagers have been arrested. Though the police said it was not appropriate for them to drive as their ages are 13, 14, 15 years, but their name have not been revealed. The stolen car also has been taken from their custody.
- Peel police has started the distracted driving campaign as the number of accidents have increased due to it.
- Trump has said relations with Russia are dangerously low.
- China has once again blocked plea to list JeM leader Masood Azhar as a terrorist in UN.
- Nab has decided to file references against the Sharif family within six months in gross irregularities.
- PML (N) lawyer has asked for disqualification of Imran Khan for not declaring the loan taken from Jamima Khan as it comes under asset.
- Military rule has always brought the country back on track, whereas civilian governments have always derailed it. This was stated by former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf. He also held former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto responsible for breaking up of Pakistan in 1971. He defended General Ziaul Haq’s Afghanistan policy but agreed some of Haq’s polices resulted in creating extremism. He made these comments during an interview to BBC Urdu, which was recorded in Dubai where he is staying since March 2016 after leaving Pakistan. He faces several charges, including treason for abrogating the Constitution and declaring emergency in 2007.
- Imran Khan has termed Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations against him wrong but also urged supporters not to use bad language against her.
- External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said war with China is no solution. Dialogue is the only way to solve problems.
- Over 100 bridges in different parts of the country are at the verge of collapse and need immediate attention, union transport minister Nitin Gadkarisaid in the Lok Sabhasaid today. The startling information came to light after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways completed a safety audit of 1.6 lakh bridges in the country and more than 100 structures were found to be in an unsound state.
- After decimating rivals in Bihar and Gujarat, the BJP has now turned its attention towards Tamil Nadu. BJP has steped up efforts to unite AIADMK factions and bring them into NDA fold
- Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been asked to appear before court in connection with the fodder scam case.
- A virgin is a girl who is unmarried. This is the take of Bihar’s Health Minister Mangal Pandey who has tried to justifying his comments regarding a government hospital form that requires doctors and other staff to declare their virginity or the number of times they have been married. Pandey said he looked up the word ‘virgin’ in the dictionary. It means “kanya, kunwari(girl, unmarried) Punya Bhumi…I don’t see anything objectionable in this,” Pandey said. This marital declaration form circulated at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna, asked recruits to state whether they are bachelors or widowers or virgins, whether they are married and have only one wife living or whether they have more than one wives. Women have to testify whether they are married to a person who has a wife. Trolled on social media, the minister has now ordered the health department to revise the form and replace the word ‘virgin with ‘unmarried’.
- An army Major and a jawan got killed in gun battle with terrorists in Kashmir’s Shopian region.
- The Income Tax Department conducted searches at multiple properties related to Karnataka Energy Minister DK Shivakumar, overseeing stay of 44 Congress MLAs from Gujarat at a resort near here, in connection with a tax evasion case. The IT officials said IRs9 crore cash was recovered in search of various properties linked to the minister, who has been taken to his house in Bengaluru from the resort.
- The Supreme Court has said the NOTA or None of The Above option will be available in the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat on Tuesday, August 8. The court rejected a Congress request to put it on hold. The Congress and the BJP have both opposed NOTA, which allows a voter to reject all candidates, saying it is against the indirect elections system.
- Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Abu Dujana’s last conversation before death with an Army officer has been revealed. The officer advised the terrorist on phone to surrender peacefully, but he refused to do so saying he was ready to attain ‘martyrdom’.
- Dilip Kumar, who has been hospitalised due to dehydration, is doing well. Kumar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital yesterday.
- Cheteshwar Pujara’s 128 not out and Ajinkya Rahane’s 103 not out has strengthened India’s position that scored 344/3 on Day 1 against Sri Lanka.
- Indian female cricket team captain Mithali Raj has said it is sad that feats of Indian players are not recognition unless they perform well at the international level. This mindset must change, she added.
