Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 4
- Canada has added 11,000 jobs in July and as a result jobless rate has come down to 6.3%, the lowest level since October 2008. July’s figure means the Canadian economy had added more than 387,000 jobs in the past 12 months. That’s the strongest 12-month figure in a decade.
- Donald Trump’s leaked phone call with Mexican President reveals USA values its relations with Canada. In the conversation he said: “We do not worry about Canada. We don’t even think about them.”
- MP Michelle Rempel has said the Liberals have made a complete mess of Canada’s asylum system. She said this as a large number of refugees are entering from USA to Quebec making it difficult for that government to accommodate or cater for them.
- A 35-year-old man has been charged for violently attacking and robbing a 81-year-old woman while she was withdrawing $500 from an ATM.
- A US think-tank has said Indian PM Modi has ushered in a golden age for BJP.
- Pakistan has announced a 47-member cabinet that includes 28 federal ministers and 19 state ministers. Ishaq Dar is finance minister, Khawaja Asif is the Foreign Minister and Chaudhary Ahsan Iqbal has become interior minister.
- New Pakistani PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has vowed to implement Cpec.
- An NIA investigation has been demanded for Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations against party leader Imran Khan. PTI has called this as a political vendetta by PML (N). When asked for proof, Gulalai said she would provide proof of her allegations in a court of law or a parliamentary committee.
- Human rights activist Asma Jahangir has criticised military involvement in politics and the judiciary’s role over the years, saying why only politicians are held accountablein Pakistan. She criticised the judges for never ruling against military or land mafia. Addressing a ‘Meet the Press’ event at the National Press Club, Asma said the law on freedom of expression allowed individuals to speak against politicians and their family members, but did not permit criticism of the army or any other country. She added: “If the army gets itself involved in politics, fingers will be raised. We will continue to stand against their weapons with pens in our hands and we will not stop raising our voice for the rights of people.” Asma said the armed forces should stop taking taxpayer money if they were unwilling to disclose this information. Talking about the recently announced judgement that disqualified Nawaz Sharif, she called for the right of appeal to be given in cases of fundamental rights i.e. those heard under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution. She said: “Whenever the Supreme Court takes suo motu notice and announces a decision, the aggrieved party loses the chance to appeal and can only file a review application. Parliament should amend the law to give the right of appeal.”
- A Rashtriya Rifles official has said the LeT terrorist Abu Dujana was asked to surrender but he refused to do so.
- Interrogation of Kashmir separatist shows that money is flowing in from Pakistan, Dubai and London. In this regard six separatists were produced in court.
- Kashmir separatist Shabbir Shah funds terror. This has been alleged b they ED Lawyer. It was said that IRs63 lakhs were recovered from him on arrest. The ED also asked what are the sources of his wealth adding he should be remanded further. The court has accepted to extend six more days for remand.
- ‘Poora desh mein emergency, hum log ke yahan chhapa’. These were the comments of Bihar’s former chief minister Lalu Yadav who said he has done nothing wrong and all the cases against him are politically motivated by Indian prime minister Modi.
- India, Japan join hands for big infrastructure push in Northeast.
- In Gujarat, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was attacked and shown black flags. Gandhi said he is not afraid of cowards who threw stones at his convoy.
- Finance and Defence Minister Jaitley has said terrorists are being pushed in India from border but they will be tackled sternly.
- Farmers in Punjab have once again demanded loan waiver or protests will be held in the province.
- A 2008-batch Punjab-cadre IPS officer, Jagdale Nilambari Vijay, is the first woman Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Chandigarh. She will serve for three years.
- In the second Test India has made 662. Sri Lanka in reply has score 50/2.
- The much awaited Sonu Nigam-Atif Aslam show is taking place on Saturday, August 5 in Toronto’s Air Canada Centre.
- I feel very ‘satisfied’ at the end of each film: Anushka on working with SRK
- It’s very difficult to retain ‘earnestly, honesty’ like Anushka in commercial cinema: SRK
- Crowned Mrs United Nations, Roshni Hassan strive to work for downtrodden people
