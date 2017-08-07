Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 7
- Rana Sarkar, an Indo-Canadian entrepreneur, has been appointed Canada’s consul general in San Francisco as well as a member of the Canadian official team tasked with renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) with the US and Mexico. Sarkar was the national director for high growth markets at the Toronto-based multi-national KPMG. Sarkar is part of a 13-member group tasked with helping Canada navigate the renegotiation of Nafta, the Canadian government said in a statement. From 2009 to 2013, Sarkar was president and CEO of the Canada-India Business Council. He was also the founding advisory board committee co-chairman and senior fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs.
- The Sonu Nigam and Atif Aslam show in Toronto held on Saturday at Air Canada Centre was a grand success.
- The USA has slapped new sanctions on North Korea with later saying it is not ready for talks with the USA and in fact said it will teach them a lesson. The sanctions are favoured by the UN security council, China and Russia. North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho has said the USA cannot damage them with these damages. The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said increasing nuclear weapons is not a good strategy and showed the resolve to resolve this issue through dialogue. Japan has also stressed upon dialogue with North Korea.
- Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said the decision to disqualify was taken before and the court was only looking for excuses. He asked why did the JIT team had a military intelligence and ISI members. He also asked why is the NAB investigation being done by a Supreme Court judge. He informed that he will be returning home soon and is not afraid of anyone or leaving the country. He is ready to face the investigation.
- PTI chief Imran Khan has warned members of the PML (N) party to stay away from the Sharif family.
- Imran Khan has welcomed Tahirul Qadri’s decision to come to Pakistan to probe the 14 victims of the 2014 Model Town incidentwho await justice. He said why a JIT investigation has not been initiated.
- Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham has denied allegations that she instigated Ayesha Gulalai to speak against Imran as she is not in contact with her.
- Ayesha Gulalai has said she is ready to forgive Imran Khan if he apologies for sending her unsolicited text messages that she says caused her considerable mental distress. Earlier this week, Gulalai had made the shocking announcement that she was quitting the PTI, levelling a series of scathing allegations against Khan and his party, including that they used to send inappropriate text messages to female members of the party. The ruling PML-N, as well as the PPP, backed Gulalai’s allegations against Khan and called for an investigation into the matter. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has also assured the provision of round-the-clock security for the MNA after she claimed on television that she was “scared for her life.”
- Ayesha Ahad has alleged that Hamza Shahbaz, son of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif married her but left her. She has also filed a case against Rana Sanaullah who used bad language against her. Rana had said Ayesha’s allegations are false.
- Defence Minister Arun Jaitley has said even enemies are not this barbaric after an RSS worker was murdered.
- Veteran BJP leader M Venkaiah Naidu was on Saturday elected as the Vice-President of India, who secured 516 votes against 244 by GopalkrishnaNaidu will take oath on August 11.
- In J&K’s Kupwara region, five terrorists have been killed.
- The Congress is facing an existential crisis. This was stated by senior party leader Jairam Ramesh adding a collective effort is required by party leaders to overcome challenges it faced from Prime Minister Modi and the BJP.
- In the braid-chopping case, a Ludhiana woman has claimed a half-man, half-cat attacked her.
- Indian across the globe are celebrating Raksha bandhan.
- A Chandigarh girl, Varnika Kundu, a 29-year-old DJ, was harassed by two boys. Her father, an ISP officer has said he will stand with his daughter. The accused boy is the son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the guilty will be punished but added the incident had no involvement of Subhash Barala and so he will not resign. Kundu has said has said females should learn self defence. She wrote in a tweet: “I’m lucky, it seems, to not be the daughter of a common man, because what chance would they have against such VIPs? I’m also lucky, because I’m not lying raped and murdered in a ditch somewhere.” Meanwhile, police is trying to look for the CCTV footage from Sector 9 onwards but cannot locate any as they have gone missing. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has alleged the BJP is hatching a conspiracy to shield the Haryana state chief’s son. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has also asked the government to act immediately. Meanwhile, the girl has been appreciated for her courage for coming to the forefront and complaining against the culprits.
- CBI has arrested Chandigarh SDM and her husband on bribe charges.
- In the second Test, India beat Sri Lanka by 53 runs and won series 2-0. Ravinder Jadeja was won the Man of the Match for picking up seven wickets.
- SRK-Anushka Sharmna starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal meets lukewarm reaction.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized