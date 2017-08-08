Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 8
- Foreign Minister Freeland has met the US Secretary Of State, Rex Tillerson to discuss economic relationship and security priorities.
- Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan attended the Vancouver Pride Parade.
- AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu met with media in Canada.
- Knife shown in carjacking-no injuries to victim at Steeles and Rutherford in Brampton. Brampton Carjacking Suspect Crashes in Mississauga, arrested by police
- Ramesh Banjara, 55 has been charged for failing to remain in fatal Mississauga collision. On Wednesday August 2, at approximately 12:00 noon., the accused was driving a grey Mazda sedan on Edwards Boulevard approaching the intersection of Topflight Drive in the City of Mississauga. The vehicle initiated a turning movement and struck 62-year-old Kasim Khurami of Mississauga who was crossing the roadway. On August 4, Rameshfrom Brampton was charged with failing to stop at scene of an accident causing death under the Criminal Code of Canada and Careless Driving under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act. Investigators are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision, have dashboard video footage of the incident, or who may have information regarding the actions of the driver or pedestrian prior to the collision.
- A US couple adopted three kids left by their mother at Mumbai Railway Station. Mark Stoll, 42 and 43-year-old wife Annette adopted 5-year-old Rahul, 4-year-old Durga and 2-year-old Suraj. They have their own three kids but after the court’s approval, will get the kids from India.
- Chinese President Xi believes Indian PM Modi will strongly defend India: US experts
- The US-India will start military drills again in September.
- Nawaz Sharif may field his daughter or wife in by-elections.
- In a major blow Election Commission of Pakistan wants ruling party PML-N to replace Nawaz Sharif as party leader.
- Imran Khan’s party is not satisfied with the investigating team on Ayesha Gulalai’s allegations against him.
- Nawaz Sharif is asking the army for an NRO, for a way out: Sheikh Rashid
- Terror suspect Hafiz Saeed launches political party, Milli Muslim League.
- In the Lahore blast, 46 were injured while 100 plus vehicles were damaged.
- Gujarat Rajya Sabha Elections: Former CM Gujarat Shanker Vaghela votes for BJP.
- A 35-year-old Dalit woman, Vaishno Devi, was shot dead by her husband in Matand village of Haryana’s Sonepat district in front of brother Naresh who had gone to see her on Raksha Bandhan. Naresh said his sister had filed a complaint of domestic violence against her husband, Dharmender. Dharmender and his family would often beat her to demand dowry, besides accusing her of having an illicit relationship. Based on her complaint, police took Dharmender to custody but released him hours later after giving him instructions to behave properly with his wife but as soon as he returned home, he killed his wife. Naresh said he saw his sister running on the road shouting for help. Dharmender was running after her with a gun in his hand, while his parents were instigating him to finally kill her. He caught her and kept shooting at her till she died but he ran away to save his life. The police have now registered a case against Dharmender and six of his family members on charges of murder, rioting and illegal possession of arms but no arrests have been made so far. arms.
- SSP Chandigarh has said that footage is available in the harassment of girl, Varnika.
- “Overwhelmed by people’s support, confident of getting justice,” says victim Varnika.
- Haryana BJP leader’s nephew was charged in kidnapping a minor in May. The high court has asked for status report. According to details a petition was filed by the girl on June 1. The victim said that police did not take action against the accused because of pressure from Subhash Barala. Two accused named in the case, Kuldeep Singh and Vikram Singhare Barala’s nephew and close relative. After much trouble, an FIR was registered on May 8 for kidnapping at Tohana police station by the minor girl from village Bidhai Khera who had alleged that Vikram Singh, alias Vicky of the same village abducted her with Kuldeep Singh, took her to a private hotel in Bhuna town of Fatehabad district and raped her. She said she was also threatened by the accused not to disclose it to anyone. The girl said she was scared and was influenced by the accused persons before recording her statement.
- Law will take its course. Varnika is like my daughter: Accused’s father, BJP Leader Subhash Barala. But Barala has said he will not resign as was demanded by the opposition.
- Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has asked to give police free hand to probe stalking case.
- Terrorists tried to snatch bank guard’s rifle in Jammu & Kashmir but the security guard did not let them loot the bank. The terrorists ran away later.
- According to a Bloomberg report the richest 1% hold India’s 58% wealth. The country has 57 billionaires. The country 10% economy is run by these rich people. Oxfam also released similar report which is increasing inequality in the Indian society.
- Shia Waqf Board has said build mandir on disputed site and masjid a little away in Ayodhya.
- Girls celebrated Raksha Bandhan with jawans at Indo-Bangla border.
- Air India will save IRs 10cr yearly by serving only vegetable meals.
- Sukhpal Khaira has asked for holding a three-day emergency meeting to look into the matter of farmers suicide alleging capt’s government has failed to resolve their issues.
- In the ICC Test rankings, India retains top spot with 122 points. South Africa is on the second spot while England has moved to third position leaving behind Australia. Australia is now at number four followed by New Zealand on the fifth spot, Pakistan on sixth, Sri Lanka on seventh, West Indies on the eighth, Bangladesh on the ninth spot, and on the 10th is Zimbabwe.
- Jadeja has become No.1 Test all-rounder in the latest ICC Test rankings.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized