Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 9

1. Three Toronto police officers have been found not guilty in a 2015 sexual assault case filed by a female during a night they were partying. Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy said she found the complainant’s testimony inconsistent and at times implausible. Leslie Nyznik, Sameer Kara and Joshua Cabero, all officers at 51 Division, were accused of having non-consensual sex with the complainant at a downtown hotel in January 2015. Her identity is protected by a publication ban. The complainant alleged she was assaulted multiple times that night. She testified her memory was spotty and she was unable to move or talk when she was allegedly assaulted. But the judge said: “I cannot be sure what happened in that hotel room.” Molloy also touched on a critical piece of evidence for the defence — security video footage that showed the complainant walking normally into the hotel while talking with two of the accused officers. “Her symptoms are inconsistent with objective video footage,” said Molloy. The three Toronto police officers had said sex was consensual.

2. Provincial elections in Ontario’s 124 ridings will be held in June 2018.

3. Though tensions have increased between North Korea and USA with Trump threatening that the US has more nuclear weapons than North Korea, but Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has underplayed the situation saying threat from North Korea is not that big.

4. A Chinese daily has mentioned that the India-China standoff is reaching a dangerous point.

5. Four Pakistani soldiers including a major, have been killed while fighting terrorists.

6. Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s rally has reached Faizabad. Senior leadership is also with him. According to reports around 8000 – 9000 people have joined the rally. Around 900 to 950 official and non-official cars are also part of Sharif’s motorcade.

7. People in Azad Kashmir are protesting against Imran Khan for speaking against Kashmiri prime minister Raja Farooq. Farooq had said they do not want the Pakistan envisioned by Imran Khan.

8. A woman was killed by her brother at the Multan High Court for marrying a man of her choice. Kulsoom had come to the Multan High Court for a hearing with her spouse when her brother, Zulqarnain, opened fire at her in the court’s premises. She died on spot whereas three others, including her husband, Rafaqat Ali, and lawyer, were also injured in the firing. Police has arrested the killer and registered a case against him under sections for murder and attempt to murder. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan have objected on rise of crimes against women.

9. PTI`s Dr Yasmeen Rashid has filed a petition against political activities of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif with the Election Commission of Pakistan. the petition was filed just a few hours ago before Nawaz was expected to lead a rally from Islamabad. It said Nawaz Sharif should be disqualified from holding any post in any political party. But PML (N) has said it is not a political rally.

10. Terming corruption, poverty and illiteracy as the greatest challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for special initiatives to end all such ills in the next five years with the pledge of ‘Karenge Aur Kar Ke Rahenge’ (We will do and surely do). Addressing the Lok Sabha on the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement, the Prime Minister said from 2017 to 2022 when India turns 75, there is a need to create the same spirit that existed between 1942 and 1947.

11. Bihar minister Vinod Kumar Singh has said those not shouting “Bharat Mata ki Jai” were Pakistan supporters. The minister for mines and geology was speaking during a BJP function when raised the popular chant, urging his audience to raise their hands too. When he spotted that some did not, he said, “You are first sons of Bharat Mata, then media persons. If you did not join me to loudly shout ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, are you supporters of Pakistan Mata?”

12. Two minors were stamped with an entry seal on their face when they came to see their imprisoned father at Bhopal Central Jail. The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken note of the matter after photographs of two children surfaced in a section of media. The jail authorities, however, said the incident of ‘stamping-seal-on-face’ was an unintentional goof-up and might have been done mistakenly due to surge of visitors in the jail premises to mark the festive day of Raksha Bandhan. Investigation is on.

13. Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, and his friend, Ashish Kumar, have been arrested by Chandigarh police under Sections 365 and 511 of the IPC in the FIR registered already against them for allegedly stalking and harassing a young woman on streets of Chandigarh last weekend. Vikas and Ashish were arrested on the charge of stalking the woman on last Friday night but released later. Chandigarh DGP Tajender Singh Luthra told reporters police has decided to press those sections against both the accused and arrested them. Both will be produced before the court tomorrow as according to police they have sufficient evidence against the accused.

14. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has met the Indian Prime Minister Modi, and Defence Minister Jaitley to ask for financial package from the centre to take care of the province`s monetary and agrarian matters.

15. Navjot Singh Sidhu has said all the new buildings will have fire system. He also commended the efforts of Punjab chief minister for fixing fire brigades and allocating IRs2 crore funds for that department. He mentioned these steps are being taken to check fire-related damages.

16. Shiromani Akali Dal has submitted a list of false politically motivated cases registered in Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency to Punjab police chief Suresh Arora saying they are victims of Congress repression. The delegation, which included Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and Bikram Singh Majithia, told the DGP that Congress leaders were misusing police force to get cases registered against their political opponents. They also told media that SAD will soon announce its candidate for Gurdaspur by-elections.

17. AAP leader HS Phoolka has said 1.42 crores beneficiaries of Atta Dal Scheme in Punjab have been robbed of by offering less wheat than promised. Phoolka said people are being offered less than promised weight of 30 kgs per person twice a year. He also informed how his team caught people red handed at an warehouse in Mullanpur in Dakha constituency where a team was taking wheat out of the bag and filling it with water to compensate the loss in weight of each bag. he also told that 11 people have been arrested.

18. In the third Test between India and Sri Lanka, Axar Patel replaces Ravinder Jadeja who was checked by the ICC for misconduct.

Related posts: