Southasian Pulse radio headlines – July 27
- PM Trudeau is meeting business leaders, union representatives and local officials in Quebec.
- A survey in USA shows that discrimination against Muslims is on the rise in US. The Pew Research Center released the results for Muslims nationwide that said: “Overall, Muslims in the United States perceive a lot of discrimination against their religious group, are leery of President Donald Trump and think their fellow Americans do not see Islam as part of mainstream U.S. society.”
- Nitish Kumar has ended his party, JDU’s maha gathbandhan with Lalu Yadav’s RJD and the Congress last evening and joined hands with BJP. he has become Chief Minister for the sixth time. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav said his party, the RJD, will to go to the court. Kumar’s resignation came after Lalu Yadav reiterated earlier on Wednesday that his son, Tejashwi, would not quit as number 2 in the government despite being caught in a corruption scandal.
- JDU has 71 MLAs and BJP-led NDA 58, thus Nitish would still be largely comfortable in running the government as he has the required number. The RJD will thus lose as JDU gets out of the alliance.
- Indian NSA Ajit Doval is on a two-day visit to release tension on Sikkhim issue.
- IAF Chief B.S. Dhanoa has said Indian Air Force is prepared for any contingency and any misadventure will be met with force.
- Indian Prime Minister Modi has told BJP MPs absence in Parliament will not be tolerated.
- An 18-year-old boy attacked and injured a 14-year-old girl in Bathinda with a sharp knife as she refused to talk.
- Navjot Sidhu has acted against corrupt officers in Punjab during an press conference.
- Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira on Thursday demanded a three-day special Assembly session to discuss agrarian crisis.
- Canadian and US Sikhs have demanded to allow women to sing shabad at the Golden Temple. SGPC has said it cannot take this decision. It can only be taken by Akal Takht.
- UK’s first turbaned MP Tan Dhesi has promised investigation in the role of UK in Operation Blue Star.
- In the first Test, India has made 600/ 10 in its first innings. In reply Sri Lanka scored 154/ 5 and trail by 446 runs. The Indian innings included Shikhar Dhawan’s 190 and Cheteshwar Pujara’s 153. Captain Virat Kohli could only made three runs. Mohammed Shami took two wickets while Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin took one each.
- Women’s IPL will help players in getting exposure: Indian Women’s cricket team’s Mithali Raj
- Sania Mirza has praised Indian Women’s cricket team adding Mithali Raj is incredible ambassador for cricket.
