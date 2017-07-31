Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – July 31
- PM Trudeau is urging people to donate for BC wildfires.
- Two enormous mechanical creatures from La Machine – a fire and smoke-breathing dragon called Long-Ma, as well as a water-spraying spider called Kumo –walked through Ottawa’s downtown core between July 27 to 30 in the free street theatre under the The Spirit of the Dragon-Horse, With Stolen Wings theme.
- A truck driver has died on a HWY 401 accident.
- Brett Ryan, 36, has pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder for killing his mother and two of his brothers. He will serve 25 years in jail.
- In Brampton, the Pingarwala walk held over the weekend was a huge success.
- The US missile defence system launched recently is being called a huge success.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping has said his country is ready to face any invading armies. In recent times China’s relations with Japan, USA, and India have been tense.
- Opposition in Pakistan has not been able to agree on an prime ministerial candidate. PML (N) has presented the name of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the interim prime minister. PTI has proposed the name of Sheikh Rashid who has filed his nomination papers but no one has favoured him especially the PPP as PTI has been speaking against Zardardi. PPP has put forward the name of Khurshid Shah for the post.
- PTI chief Imran Khan has said under Panama Papers probe, the next target will be Zardari and then Shahbaz Sharif.
- Nawaz Sharif has left the PM house and gone to Murree. he also addressed his supporters saying he has done nothing wrong and so will keep on working for democracy.
- Hamza Sharif can be the next Punjab chief minister if his father Shahbaz becomes the prime minister of Pakistan.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Mann Ki Baat, felicitated female cricketers, saying though they lost but won people’s hearts. he admired female players saying they are doing very well at sports arena.
- The NIA in India has revealed a protest calendar made by Kashmiri leader Geelani adding terrorism in J&K is being funded from abroad. The NIA has also sent summons to Geelani’s son while his son-in-law has been arrested. A sikh leader also has been arrested from home for siding with terrorists.
- Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has said Lalu Parsad wanted to save his son and it was difficult to work with Congress also. Meanwhile, Lalu Parsad has called upon Sharad Yadav to tackle the crisis.
- AAP leader Kejriwal held meeting with Sukhpal Khera in Punjab to plan for future.
- Britain’s first turban-wearing MP Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi met with former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal who gave him siropa.
- Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s mother, Rajmata Mohinder Kaur’s bhog was attended by a galaxy of leaders. On this occasion SGPC presented siropa for her as a mark of respect.
- Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli smashed his 17th century against Sri Lanka and thus becomes the only player to have an average of 50% in all formats of the game.
- Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar has received a hero’s welcome in her native village Moga on arrival for smashing a 171-run knock against Australia in Women World Cup Cricket.
- The 91-year-old Dalbir Singh Deol represented UK in World Athletics and won a gold medal.
- Alia Bhatt and Ranvir Singh walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at India Couture Week (ICW) 2017.
- The recently released movie Mubarakan is doing very well at the boxoffice.
