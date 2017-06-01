Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – June 1
- The first floor of the Canadian Embassy was damaged in yesterday blast in Kabul, Afghanistan but the staff is safe. This information was given by Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affair. In yesterday’s attack over 80 died and 400 injured.
- Controversial Councillor, Andy Petrowski from Niagara region has gone on leave of absence. The matter is sending a nude image of a woman from official email to more than 100 people including St. Catharines regional councillors, the city clerk, head of Brock University and some journalists. Six minutes later Petrowski emailed an apology to everyone saying: “I apologize to everyone for the previous email just sent … this was sent in error as a terrible message by someone who was using my iPad. I thought to send a private message. I am sorry for this unacceptable and inappropriate transmission.” He has not attended three to four meeting and is thought to have left but for now he said he is on leave of absence. Petrowski is known for his controversial statements.
- In Mississauga school stabbing, three suspects – all 16-year-old have been arrested for injuring a 15-year-old student who was taken the Sick Kids Hospital for treatment.
- In accident in Brampton, one woman, 44 has died and others injured near Queen Street East and Goreway Drive.
- A suspect has been charged who threw cement blocks on HWY 401 from overpasses.
- Trump will announce decision on climate change policy today.
- Trump approves tougher visa vetting including social media checks.
- Tiger Woods arrest video shows he was confused and could not walk straight when asked by police. He has been charged for DUI – driving under influence.
- Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan wants information on missing Lt Col from India. Pakistani Lt Col Habib Zahir has been missing from Nepal since April 6. Earlier Pakistan did not make a formal request but now it has saying Zahir is in Indian custody to pressurise it to release Jadhav.
- Senators want Pakistan government to bring Raheel Sharif back from the Saudi alliance. Senator Babar said it was thought the alliance is against terrorism but it seems to be against Iran which is unacceptable.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting President Putin in Russia today.
- Should Rana Gurjit resign from Cabinet? Punjab Congress stay divided on the matter.
- No comment till judicial commission gives its report: Rana Gurjit
- Former hockey player Ajit Pal Nandal has adopted 21 girls in Rohtak.
- ICC Champions Trophy, Bangladesh scored 305/6 in opening game against England today.
- Indian bowling attack is one of the best: McGrath
- Critics are asking if after Dhoni Sushant Singh Rajput would be able to deliver another superhit – Raabta? The movie is releasing on June 9.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized